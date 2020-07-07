PNC Financial Services : Adds Corporate Responsibility Chief

By Dave Sebastian

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said Tuesday it has tapped Richard Bynum as its chief corporate responsibility officer, a newly created role.

Mr. Bynum has been at PNC for more than 15 years, most recently as regional president for Greater Washington. In his new role, Mr. Bynum will lead community affairs and corporate social responsibility, community development banking and diversity and inclusion, PNC said.

He will also oversee PNC's $1 billion commitment to address systemic racism and support African Americans and low- to moderate-income communities, PNC said.

Succeeding Mr. Bynum as the Greater Washington regional president is D. Jermaine Johnson, the executive vice president and market manager of corporate banking for PNC in Greater Washington and Greater Maryland, effective Aug. 1.

The company also named Carole Brown as its head of asset management group, or AMG. She joined the company last year as chief change and risk officer for AMG and corporate and institutional banking. Ms. Brown succeeds Michael Lyons, who will continue to lead the corporate and institutional banking at the company.

