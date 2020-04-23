Log in
PNC Financial Services : Announces Redemption Of 2.300 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due June 1, 2020

04/23/2020 | 08:18am EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on May 4, 2020 of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due June 1, 2020 issued by PNC Bank, National Association in the amount of $750,000,000 (CUSIP 69353REP9). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.300 percent and an original scheduled maturity date of June 1, 2020. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of May 4, 2020. 

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:                                                                                                                                                         

MEDIA:                                                                                  
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

 

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-announces-redemption-of-2-300-percent-senior-bank-notes-due-june-1--2020--301046110.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group


© PRNewswire 2020
