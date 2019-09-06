Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

(PNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNC Financial Services : Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 08:59am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on Sept. 18, 2019 of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due Oct. 18, 2019 issued by PNC Bank, National Association in the amount of $1,250,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RDZ8). The securities have a distribution rate of 2.400 percent and an original scheduled maturity date of Oct. 18, 2019. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of Sept. 18, 2019. 

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:                                                                                         

MEDIA:  
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-announces-redemption-of-2-400-percent-senior-bank-notes-due-october-18--2019--300913206.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
08:59aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes..
PR
09/03HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Health & Safety Institute on its Sale to Waud Capital ..
BU
08/28PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial S..
PR
08/27PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Nine Early Childhood Education Organizations Share $446..
PU
08/22PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Local Arts Organizations To Receive $1.2 Million In Gra..
PU
08/19PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises ComputerEase Software on Its Sa..
BU
08/15HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Franklin Energy Group on its Sale to Abry Partners
BU
08/13HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Atlas Technical Consultants on its Pending Sale to Box..
BU
07/31PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes Prime Rate
PR
07/29PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Provides Financing To Water & Wastewater Infrastru..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group