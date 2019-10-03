PNC Financial Services : Bank Announces “Power Plays For Pre-K” Sponsorship With 98.5 The Sports Hub Bruins Radio Network To Support Quality Early Childhood Education

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2019 - Select early childhood education centers in Boston neighborhoods will receive $250 for every Boston power play this season through 'Power Plays for Pre-K,' sponsored by PNC Bank on the 98.5 The Sports Hub Bruins Radio Network.

'Quality early childhood education is a passion for all of us at PNC,' said Jon Bernstein, who was appointed PNC Bank Boston regional president earlier this year as part of PNC's expansion in Boston and New England. 'Our commitment to enriching the lives of the youngest amongst us is exemplified by the PNC Grow Up Great® initiative, which promotes school readiness and a love for learning that lasts a lifetime. As we continue our growth in Boston and New England, we are proud to partner with our hometown sports radio station in support of high-quality programs that engage our leaders of tomorrow.'

PNC Bank has maintained a significant local presence in Boston for more than 10 years. In New England, PNC has been serving the needs of a diverse range of large and mid-size corporations and commercial business clients. Included among the services currently located in the market are Business Credit, Corporate Banking, PNC Real Estate, Treasury Management and Institutional Asset Management. In addition, teams are focused on Health Care, Public Finance, Power & Utilities and Financial Institutions, along with the local expertise of PNC's Harris Williams, Fortis and Solebury businesses. Earlier this year PNC formalized its expansion market plans in the city with the appointment of a Regional President and addition of locally-based business leaders, as well as a commitment to deepen the bank's civic and community involvement in the region.

'We are excited to work with PNC's local team and benefit our city's preschoolers through the 'Power Plays for Pre-K' sponsorship. This brings the best of both worlds together - an investment in helping children prepare for success in and outside of school and an investment in the success of our hometown hockey team,' said Mary Menna, vice president and market manager (98.5 The Sports Hub/Beasley Media Group). 'We to look forward to a terrific season and putting the power of our relationship with PNC to work for our preschoolers.'

ABOUT 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) is owned and operated by Beasley Media Group. WBZ-FM is currently the most listened to sports station in Boston. Toucher and Rich anchor morning drive, with Zolak & Bertrand, Felger & Mazz and The Adam Jones Show rounding out the weekday lineup. 98.5 The Sports Hub also serves as the official flagship station for the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. Beasley Broadcast Group owns and operates 65 stations (47 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to Beasley Media Group radio stations on a weekly basis over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets as well as regularly engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information please visit www.bbgi.com and www.985thesportshub.com.

ABOUT PNC

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.



CONTACT:

Roger Wallace

(202) 973-6283

roger.wallace@pnc.com