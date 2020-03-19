Log in
PNC Financial Services : Bank to Shift Mainly to Drive-Up Service Only

03/19/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. on Thursday said its PNC Bank unit will shift primarily to drive-up mode and close about a quarter of its branches until further notice in an effort to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PNC said roughly three quarters of its branches will remain open, operating mainly in drive-up only mode but augmented with some branches that don't provide drive-up capability.

The bank said branches that remain open will operate from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

