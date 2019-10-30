Log in
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

PNC Financial Services : Changes Prime Rate

10/30/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 4.75% is effective tomorrow, Oct. 31, 2019.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550 
media.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-changes-prime-rate-300948690.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
