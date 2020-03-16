Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

PNC Financial Services : Changes Prime Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 3.25% is effective tomorrow, March 17, 2020.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550 
media.relations@pnc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-changes-prime-rate-301025117.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
05:28pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes Prime Rate
PR
04:55pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Temporary Suspension Of Share Repurchase Prog..
PR
04:39pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Lansing Building Products on th..
BU
03/09PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call A..
PR
03/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes Prime Rate
PR
03/02PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises NSi Industries, LLC on its Sale..
BU
03/02PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/28PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Redemption of Senior Floating Rate Bank Notes..
PR
02/24Correction to CEO Stocks Article
DJ
02/20Fidelity's Parent Company Fidelity Spinning out Its Akoya Personal Wealth Dat..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group