PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP

(PNC)
PNC Financial Services : Declares Dividend Of $1.15 On Common Stock

10/03/2019 | 10:37am EDT

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable Nov. 5, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 17, 2019.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

  • Series B: a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable Dec. 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 15, 2019.
  • Series P: a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ($.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) will be payable Nov. 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 17, 2019.
  • Series Q: a quarterly dividend of $1,343.75 per share ($.3359375 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series Q preferred stock) with a payment date of Dec. 1, 2019, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 15, 2019.
  • Series R: a semi-annual dividend of $2,425.00 per share ($24.25 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series R preferred stock) with a payment date of Dec. 1, 2019, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 15, 2019.
  • Series S: a semi-annual dividend of $2,500.00 per share ($25.00 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series S preferred stock) will be payable Nov. 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 17, 2019.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA:
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-declares-dividend-of-1-15-on-common-stock-300930672.html

SOURCE PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
