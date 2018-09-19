PNC Financial Services : Foundation Commits $500,000 To Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 - The PNC Foundation today announced that it will donate $500,000 to help those in the areas impacted by Hurricane Florence. The donation will be allocated as follows:

A $250,000 grant to the American Red Cross to be used for disaster relief efforts related to Hurricane Florence.





A pool of $250,000 in funding to be allocated through PNC's local markets once the need in the affected communities can be more fully assessed and understood.

The foundation also will match PNC employee contributions to the American Red Cross that support the Hurricane Florence relief effort, up to $100,000.

'We hope the contributions from the PNC Foundation and PNC employees will help our communities as they continue to deal with the devastation left by Hurricane Florence,' said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas. 'This storm has affected us all, and we are committed to helping our communities recover.'

'We plan to work together with community leaders to assist with relief efforts where it is needed the most,' said Weston M. Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. 'Our company and employees are dedicated to supporting our region during this challenging period.'

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow Up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $350 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

