PNC Financial Services : Fourth Annual Survey Finds Businesses are Primed for Growth and Looking to Mergers and Acquisitions as a Key Workforce Development Strategy

Harris
Williams, a preeminent middle market investment bank focused on the
advisory needs of clients worldwide for more than 25 years, releases
proprietary M&A research
conducted as part of an exclusive partnership with Inc., the only major
media brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing
private companies. This is the fourth year Harris Williams and Inc. have
partnered to conduct research among business leaders. The study, fielded
by Inc. and Harris Williams, surveyed more than 400 CEOs and senior
business leaders of privately held, high growth companies, including
those that have been recognized on the Inc. 5000 lists.
The research provides insight into companies across a wide range of
industries about near-term plans for M&A and perceptions of the
prospects for their businesses. The results show that more than nine in
10 say they were considering a transaction over the next three years and
seven in 10 say that M&A is more important today than it has been in the
recent past. Sixty percent said they would consider making an
acquisition, while 44 percent said they would be interested in a sale.
With unemployment levels hovering around four percent, the stock markets
at or close to all-time highs, and the president delivering on his
promise of corporate tax cuts, levels of optimism among the respondents
were enormously high.
-
Nearly nine in 10 business leaders (89 percent) say they are very
optimistic or optimistic about business prospects in 2018, up from 76
percent last year
-
Ninety-six percent of those polled say their sales are on the rise
-
Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) say that sales revenue will increase by
10 to 99 percent this year, while 14 percent expect sales growth to
exceed 100 percent
-
Twenty-nine percent anticipate more than 100 percent sales growth over
the next five years
“High-quality companies continue to grow. There’s room to run and no
reason to believe that’s going to stop and go the other way in the near
term,” notes Jason
Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams.
Please
click here to review the full white paper analyzing the
research results, which is published on Harris Williams’ website.
Harris Williams (www.harriswilliams.com),
a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC), is a
preeminent middle market investment bank focused on the advisory needs
of clients worldwide. The firm has deep industry knowledge, global
transaction expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
Harris Williams provides sell-side and acquisition advisory,
restructuring advisory, board advisory, private placements, and capital
markets advisory services.
Investment banking services are provided by Harris Williams LLC, a
registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, and Harris
Williams & Co. Ltd, which is a private limited company incorporated
under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew
Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies
for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams &
Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC and
Harris Williams & Co. Ltd conduct business.
For media inquiries, please contact Katie Langemeier, associate brand
manager, at +1 (804) 648-0072.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005728/en/