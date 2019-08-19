Log in
PNC Financial Services : Harris Williams Advises ComputerEase Software on Its Sale to Deltek

08/19/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised ComputerEase Software (ComputerEase) on its sale to Deltek. ComputerEase develops integrated construction accounting, project management and field-to-office software for contractors. The transaction was led by Tyler Dewing, Priyanka Naithani, Scott Reinig and Ryan Costa of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group and Mike Hogan of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“Under the leadership of Bob Mattlin, founder, and John Meibers, president, ComputerEase has emerged as a go-to solution for construction accounting and project management software for contractors across trades,” said Tyler Dewing, a managing director at Harris Williams. “ComputerEase is pursuing a massive market opportunity, as contractors of all sizes are rapidly adopting software and payroll solutions to help manage their business, improve financial performance and monitor profitability and performance of projects in real time.”

“The sale of ComputerEase to Deltek highlights the continued commitment of the construction industry to adopt new software solutions across the project lifecycle,” added Mike Hogan, a managing director at Harris Williams. “While the industry has historically lagged in technology adoption, the improved user experience that ComputerEase can deliver – whether in the office on a PC, or in the field on mobile devices – combined with continually rising labor and raw material costs, have catalyzed accelerated software adoption to increase worker productivity, reduce project delays and enhance workplace safety.”

ComputerEase was founded in 1983 from a blended knowledge of accounting and construction. The company was built to provide software that improves the way contractors run their businesses – meeting the unique and evolving challenges of the construction industry. Since that time, ComputerEase has grown to become an industry leader in delivering innovative construction management and accounting solutions to contractors of all sizes. Today, more than 6,000 contractors rely on ComputerEase to streamline their operations and increase profits.

Better software means better projects. Deltek is a leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. The company’s industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams TMT Group advises leading private and public companies, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The TMT Group has deep domain expertise in the Software/SaaS and Internet & Digital Media segments, with particular emphasis on specific verticals including education technology, data analytics, energy technology, fintech, public sector, and supply chain/logistics—with a dedicated healthcare technology (HCIT) practice. Across verticals, the firm also advises technology services and networking solutions businesses. For more information on the TMT Group and its recent transactions, visit the TMT Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including packaging; advanced manufacturing; aggregates, metals, and mining; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; and industrial technology. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. awaited). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Langemeier, associate brand manager, at +1 (804) 915-0179.


© Business Wire 2019
