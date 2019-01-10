PNC Financial Services : Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the Firm

Harris
Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services,
announces that it has promoted 18 senior professionals from the firm’s
Boston, Cleveland, Frankfurt, London, Minneapolis, Richmond and San
Francisco offices. The promotions expand the senior capabilities across
several of the firm’s Industry Groups.
In the firm’s Aerospace,
Defense & Government Services Group, Mike
Rohman has been promoted to vice president.
In the firm’s Consumer
Group, Will
Bain, Corey
Benjamin and Brant
Cash have been promoted to managing director, Andreas
Poth has been promoted to director and Danielius
Uznys has been promoted to vice president.
In the firm’s Healthcare
& Life Sciences Group, Paul
Hepper has been promoted to managing director, Nick
Owens has been promoted to director and Nathan
Robertson and Taylor
Will have been promoted to vice president.
In the firm’s Industrials
Group, Konstantin
Molinari has been promoted to vice president.
In the firm’s Technology,
Media & Telecom Group, Andy
Leed, Dan
Linsalata and Priyanka
Naithani have been promoted to director and Mathew
Tsui has been promoted to vice president.
In the firm’s Richmond office, Trey
Packard has been promoted to director and in the firm’s Cleveland
office, Matt
Francati and Kevin
Harper have been promoted to vice president.
Harris
Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services,
advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical
milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their
businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and
geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support
their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is
committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued
relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a
subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).
Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA
and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company
incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor,
6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar
of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852).
Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial
Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH
is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt
am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is
Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email
address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com).
Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No.
awaited). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams
LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate
Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.
For media inquiries, please contact Katie Langemeier, associate brand
manager, at +1 (804) 648-0072.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005656/en/