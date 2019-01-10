Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (PNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNC Financial Services : Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:12pm EST

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it has promoted 18 senior professionals from the firm’s Boston, Cleveland, Frankfurt, London, Minneapolis, Richmond and San Francisco offices. The promotions expand the senior capabilities across several of the firm’s Industry Groups.

In the firm’s Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Group, Mike Rohman has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Consumer Group, Will Bain, Corey Benjamin and Brant Cash have been promoted to managing director, Andreas Poth has been promoted to director and Danielius Uznys has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Group, Paul Hepper has been promoted to managing director, Nick Owens has been promoted to director and Nathan Robertson and Taylor Will have been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Industrials Group, Konstantin Molinari has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Technology, Media & Telecom Group, Andy Leed, Dan Linsalata and Priyanka Naithani have been promoted to director and Mathew Tsui has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Richmond office, Trey Packard has been promoted to director and in the firm’s Cleveland office, Matt Francati and Kevin Harper have been promoted to vice president.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 5th Floor, 6 St. Andrew Street, London EC4A 3AE, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. awaited). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

For media inquiries, please contact Katie Langemeier, associate brand manager, at +1 (804) 648-0072.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
02:12pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the..
BU
05:49aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, LLC..
AQ
01/08PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, LLC..
BU
01/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
01/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Increases Board Of Directors; Appoints Three New Member..
PR
01/01PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Peoples Financial Services ..
AQ
2018LPL FINANCIAL LLC : Has $7.82 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecuri..
AQ
2018PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes Prime Rate
PR
2018HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Whitford Worldwide on Its Pending Sale to PPG
BU
2018HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Nolan Transportation Group on Its Sale to Gryphon Inve..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 231 M
EBIT 2018 6 468 M
Net income 2018 5 056 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 55 745 M
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 142 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Deborah Guild Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP3.63%55 745
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.85%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.57%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA3.53%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.