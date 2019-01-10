PNC Financial Services : Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the Firm

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it has promoted 18 senior professionals from the firm’s Boston, Cleveland, Frankfurt, London, Minneapolis, Richmond and San Francisco offices. The promotions expand the senior capabilities across several of the firm’s Industry Groups.

In the firm’s Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Group, Mike Rohman has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Consumer Group, Will Bain, Corey Benjamin and Brant Cash have been promoted to managing director, Andreas Poth has been promoted to director and Danielius Uznys has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Group, Paul Hepper has been promoted to managing director, Nick Owens has been promoted to director and Nathan Robertson and Taylor Will have been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Industrials Group, Konstantin Molinari has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Technology, Media & Telecom Group, Andy Leed, Dan Linsalata and Priyanka Naithani have been promoted to director and Mathew Tsui has been promoted to vice president.

In the firm’s Richmond office, Trey Packard has been promoted to director and in the firm’s Cleveland office, Matt Francati and Kevin Harper have been promoted to vice president.

