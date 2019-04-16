PNC Financial Services : Michael Gonsiorowski To Retire; Mary Auch Named Columbus Regional President

PNC's Michael Gonsiorowski To Retire; Mary Auch Named Columbus Regional President

COLUMBUS, Ohio - April 16, 2019 - PNC Bank, N.A., today announced that Michael Gonsiorowski will retire as the regional president of the Columbus market, effective July 31 after a 43-year career. Succeeding him will be Mary Auch, senior vice president and managing director in the Financial Institutions Group within PNC Capital Markets.

Gonsiorowski served as regional president for the past 17 years during which time he successfully led the local conversion for PNC's customers, employees and community partners following the integration of National City. He has participated on many local non-profits, led successful capital campaigns and spearheaded economic development and advocacy work that continues to make the region a great place to live, work and visit. Gonsiorowski serves on the board of trustees of Battelle for Kids, Experience Columbus and the Greater Columbus Arts Council. In addition, he is a member of the Columbus Partnership, Ohio Business Roundtable and the Mission and Organizational Integrity committees of Mount Carmel Hospital, and participates with the Federal Reserve Bank's Columbus Business Advisory Council.

Gonsiorowski joined the company in 1976 as a management trainee. Since that time he has served in a variety of capacities at PNC's legacy bank, including a variety of sales and management positions in Retail and Corporate Banking, as well as time in the Investment Banking group.

'We are grateful for Mike's tremendous leadership and accomplishments at PNC over the span of his career,' said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC's regional markets. 'Mike has been deeply involved in the regional community and has used his extensive experience and passion for giving back in service of others, both inside and outside the bank. He is an advocate for our clients and this community who has used his voice and his role to affect positive change, while inspiring and engaging our employees to do the same every day.'

Auch extends a span of leadership in the region that includes 24 years of increasing levels of responsibility at PNC. She began her career with the bank in 1995, serving as a branch manager for five years. She then moved into Corporate Banking as a credit analyst manager before being promoted to Commercial Banking relationship manager in 2003. She held that role until 2010 when she was named senior vice president and Corporate Banking relationship manager. In 2017, Auch was named senior vice president and managing director of PNC Capital Markets.

'Mary is the perfect choice to succeed Mike. Her close connection to our clients, deep ties to the local community and knowledge of the banking industry will play a critical role in creating positive outcomes for this community and our clients,' said Cestello. 'She and Mike will work closely to ensure a smooth transition that will extend our long history of great work in this market.'

Auch is ingrained in the central Ohio community, serving on the board of the YMCA of Central Ohio where she holds a seat on the executive committee. Auch previously served as the steering committee co-chair for the United Way Young Leadership Group and was past president of Rebuilding Together Central Ohio (Modcon Living). She is a 20-year volunteer and supporter for Ohio Business Week, serving as company advisor and financial consultant. Since 2006, Auch has served as an alumni advisor for finance and housing for Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women at Ohio University.

Auch holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Ohio University and earned her MBA from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business.

