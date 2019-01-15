Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNC Financial Services Group    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (PNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 01:32:09 pm
119.84 USD   -0.59%
01/11PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC : annual earnings release
2018PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Shares Fall on Slow Loan Growth -- Update
DJ
2018PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Profit Up 25%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNC Financial Services : Patrick M. Pastore Named PNC Regional President Of Cleveland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 12:49pm EST

Patrick M. Pastore Named PNC Regional President Of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2019 - PNC Bank, N.A., has announced that Patrick M. Pastore has been named regional president of the Cleveland market. Pastore succeeds Paul Clark, who plans to retire March 31. Most recently, Pastore has served as executive vice president and market leader for PNC Corporate Banking in Northern Ohio.

'Pat has extensive banking experience and deep roots in this community,' said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC's regional markets. 'He is a life-long Northeast Ohioan who is active in this community and has played a significant role in our efforts to serve this market. Pat is well-positioned to lead our team in creating positive outcomes for this community and for our clients. He and Paul will work closely to ensure a smooth transition that will extend our long history of great work in this market.'
Pastore has been with the bank a cumulative 25 years. He began his career with PNC Bank in Pittsburgh in 1989 and spent 6 years primarily in the corporate finance group of PNC Capital Markets. He then served as a vice president in the investment banking group of Parker/Hunter Incorporated and as a relationship manager in ABN AMRO Bank's corporate banking group, covering multinational clients in the Midwest. Pastore joined National City in 2000 and was named the head of corporate banking for Cleveland in 2005. In 2007 he became a regional manager leading the bank's coverage of corporate finance clients in Northern Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Since 2009, Pastore has been the Market Leader of Corporate Banking for Northern Ohio, where he has led a team of Corporate Finance and Middle Market bankers serving business clients in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

Pastore is active in the Cleveland community. He is co-vice chairman of the board of JumpStart, where he was previously the Development Committee chair. He is also on the board of The United Way of Greater Cleveland and served as the 2013 campaign co-chair. He is a member of the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2011 and has previously served on the boards of the United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland and The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland.

Pastore holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Miami University of Ohio and earned his MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:
Kelly Amen
(216) 222-9514
kelly.amen@pnc.com

Disclaimer

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 17:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
12:49pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Patrick M. Pastore Named PNC Regional President Of Clev..
PU
01/14PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank to Acquire Ambassador Financial Group
DJ
01/14PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Paul Clark To Retire As PNC Regional President Of Cleve..
PU
01/11PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Notice For PNC Customers Affected By Partial Government..
PU
01/11PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC : annual earnings release
01/10PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Enhances Senior Capabilities Across the..
BU
01/10PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, LLC..
AQ
01/08PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, LLC..
BU
01/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
01/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Increases Board Of Directors; Appoints Three New Member..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 230 M
EBIT 2018 6 439 M
Net income 2018 5 053 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 11,21
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 55 625 M
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 140 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Deborah Guild Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP2.69%55 625
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.