PNC Financial Services : Patrick M. Pastore Named PNC Regional President Of Cleveland

Patrick M. Pastore Named PNC Regional President Of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2019 - PNC Bank, N.A., has announced that Patrick M. Pastore has been named regional president of the Cleveland market. Pastore succeeds Paul Clark, who plans to retire March 31. Most recently, Pastore has served as executive vice president and market leader for PNC Corporate Banking in Northern Ohio.

'Pat has extensive banking experience and deep roots in this community,' said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC's regional markets. 'He is a life-long Northeast Ohioan who is active in this community and has played a significant role in our efforts to serve this market. Pat is well-positioned to lead our team in creating positive outcomes for this community and for our clients. He and Paul will work closely to ensure a smooth transition that will extend our long history of great work in this market.'

Pastore has been with the bank a cumulative 25 years. He began his career with PNC Bank in Pittsburgh in 1989 and spent 6 years primarily in the corporate finance group of PNC Capital Markets. He then served as a vice president in the investment banking group of Parker/Hunter Incorporated and as a relationship manager in ABN AMRO Bank's corporate banking group, covering multinational clients in the Midwest. Pastore joined National City in 2000 and was named the head of corporate banking for Cleveland in 2005. In 2007 he became a regional manager leading the bank's coverage of corporate finance clients in Northern Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Since 2009, Pastore has been the Market Leader of Corporate Banking for Northern Ohio, where he has led a team of Corporate Finance and Middle Market bankers serving business clients in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

Pastore is active in the Cleveland community. He is co-vice chairman of the board of JumpStart, where he was previously the Development Committee chair. He is also on the board of The United Way of Greater Cleveland and served as the 2013 campaign co-chair. He is a member of the Leadership Cleveland Class of 2011 and has previously served on the boards of the United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland and The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland.

Pastore holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Miami University of Ohio and earned his MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Kelly Amen

(216) 222-9514

kelly.amen@pnc.com