PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
PNC Financial Services : Sets Aside $2.46 Billion to Cover Covid-19 Loan Losses

07/15/2020 | 07:53am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said it set aside $2.46 billion to cover potential loan losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The regional bank on Wednesday posted second-quarter net income attributable to the company of $3.65 billion, or $8.40 a share, compared with $1.36 billion, or $2.88 a share, in the same period last year. The company said it accounted for proceeds of $14.2 billion from its sale of equity stake in BlackRock.

"While our pre-provision results for the second quarter were good in the context of a lower rate environment and business headwinds, the uncertainty in the economy related to the pandemic resulted in a substantial loan loss reserve build," said Bill Demchak, chairman, president and chief executive.

PNC said revenue fell to $4.08 billion from $4.22 billion in the year-ago period. Net interest income fell to $2.53 billion from $2.5 billion as lower yields on earning assets offset lower rates on deposits and borrowings and higher average loans, balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank and securities, the company said. Noninterest income fell to $1.55 billion from $1.72 billion.

The company said average loans rose 10% to $268.1 billion in the second quarter, compared with the first quarter. Average commercial loans rose 15%, or $25.2 billion, reflecting the Cares Act's Paycheck Protection Program and higher use of loan commitments due to the pandemic's economic effect.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.59% 561.33 Delayed Quote.11.66%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -1.38% 101.26 Delayed Quote.-36.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 520 M - -
Net income 2020 7 122 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,50x
Yield 2020 4,55%
Capitalization 42 961 M 42 961 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 50 968
Free-Float 78,1%
