PNC Financial Services : Shares Fall After CEO Sheds Light on Net Interest Income Guidance

0
10/16/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) dipped Wednesday after Chief Executive Bill Demchak said the outlook for net interest income today was slightly worse than it had been.

"So we talked about kind of down 1%, I think, on forwards," Mr. Demchak told analysts on the third-quarter earnings call Wednesday. "It's maybe a little bit worse than that today but not a whole lot."

Mr. Demchak followed up on those comments shortly after, saying guidance he would've given the week earlier would've been more positive.

"It's not a big move from where we are," he said. "We're not dependent on it. In a given day last week, I would have told you that it would have been down less than 1%."

At a conference in September, Mr. Demchak said that given the forwards at the time, net interest income would be flat the next year.

"There's 50 variables in there, but, all else equal, NII holds flat in the next year off of the forwards today," he said Sept. 11.

The company is guiding for its net interest income to fall by about 1% in the fourth quarter.

Shares of PNC were up 0.6% midday.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 557 M
EBIT 2019 7 018 M
Net income 2019 5 019 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,55x
Capitalization 63 169 M
Chart PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
Duration : Period :
PNC Financial Services Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 144,73  $
Last Close Price 141,87  $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Deborah Guild Chief Information & Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP21.35%63 169
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.29%383 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.33%277 961
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION20.66%276 736
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.75%213 927
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.80%201 830
