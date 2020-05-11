Log in
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.    PNC

PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
PNC Financial Services : to Exit Full Investment in BlackRock

05/11/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

By Dawn Lim

BlackRock Inc.'s largest shareholder, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., said it is exiting its stake in the firm, ending a lucrative yearslong wager on the world's largest money manager.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. currently owns a roughly 22% stake in BlackRock.

PNC Financial first invested $240 million in BlackRock in 1995. PNC, which held on to a piece of the firm, got a steady stream of fees and profits from the asset manager's meteoric growth in the last decade as BlackRock sucked up a growing share of money flowing into index and exchange-traded funds.

Write to Dawn Lim at dawn.lim@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.14% 493.11 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -2.77% 102.12 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 887 M
EBIT 2020 6 850 M
Net income 2020 2 876 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,38%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,63x
Capitalization 44 560 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 111,36  $
Last Close Price 105,03  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven C. van Wyk Executive VP, Head-Technology & Innovation
Charles E. Bunch Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.-34.20%44 560
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.50%282 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.19%251 596
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.08%204 484
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%199 665
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%134 481
