PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (PNC)
PNC Financial on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2016 After 3Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

10/12/2018 | 07:21pm CEST

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is currently at $123.46, down $8.15 or 6.19%

-- Would be lowest close since Sept. 8, 2017, when it closed at $121.51

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since June 24, 2016, when it fell 6.45%

-- Earlier Friday, the bank reported disappointing loan growth and underwhelmed Wall Street with its loan guidance for the fourth quarter. PNC Chief Executive Bill Demchak said on the company's earnings call Friday that loans to corporate customers "came in below our own expectations."

-- Currently down five of the past six days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 11.66% over this period

-- Worst four-day stretch since the four days ending August 25, 2015, when it fell 12.37%

-- Down 11% this week; on pace for its worst week since May 2009

-- Down 14.44% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 25.36%

-- Traded as low as $123.40; lowest intraday level since Sept. 11, 2017, when it hit $122.66

-- Down 6.24% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 24, 2016, when it fell as much as 6.62%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 12:54:41 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25195.31 Delayed Quote.1.35%
NASDAQ 100 1.79% 7090.6708 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.42% 7435.3558 Delayed Quote.7.51%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP -6.05% 123.6856 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.4.19%
