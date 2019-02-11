Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG (PNE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNE AG: Competence in services expanded in the field of aviation obstruction marking for wind turbines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 03:55am EST


DGAP-Media / 11.02.2019 / 09:50

Press Release

PNE AG: Competence in services expanded in the field of aviation obstruction marking for wind turbines

- MEB Safety Services, a company of the PNE Group, takes over the material stocks and personnel of argus GmbH

- Large potential in the field of on-demand night-time marking systems

Cuxhaven, February 11, 2019 - The project developer PNE AG has further strengthened its competence in services related to the project planning and operation of wind turbines. MEB Safety Services GmbH, a company of the PNE Group, has now taken over the personnel and the material stocks of argus GmbH, established 2007 in the Saxon town of Bautzen, in a so-called asset deal. Thus, PNE has secured additional expertise, particularly in the area of wind turbine obstruction marking and on-demand night-time marking as required by aviation law.

Due to new legal regulations, on-demand night-time marking will become mandatory from July 1, 2020 for both existing and newly erected wind turbines. This affects up to 20,000 wind turbines.

Great expertise secured
In the past, Argus GmbH has installed obstruction marking systems with a proprietary control unit, but has also provided installation services, including commissioning, for manufacturers of on-demand night-time marking systems and manufacturers of wind power turbines. MEB has secured the resulting know-how with the takeover. Employees taken over can now be deployed for various existing orders. In addition, MEB now has a certificate for the installation of obstruction lighting systems on wind turbines in the Czech Republic. After transcription of the certificate, MEB will be the only approved supplier of obstruction markers on wind turbines in the Czech Republic.

Further services will be offered
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "This takeover represents a further step in the expansion of the range of services offered by the PNE Group for special systems in the field of wind energy. As part of our Scale Up strategy, we will be able to offer additional services in other areas of project development and operations in the future."

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries


PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com


End of Media Release

Issuer: PNE AG


11.02.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

774261  11.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNE AG
03:55aPNE AG : Competence in services expanded in the field of aviation obstruction ma..
EQ
01/22PNE AG : Projects with a capacity of 235.7 MW completed, under construction or s..
EQ
01/10PNE AG : Gerdau-Schwienau wind farm successfully repowered
EQ
01/07PNE GROUP : Quaero European Infrastructure Fund acquires an additional three WKN..
EQ
2018PNE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trad..
EQ
2018PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
2018PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
2018PNE GROUP : Polish Barwice wind farm project sold
EQ
2018PNE GROUP : Gross Niendorf wind farm put into operation by WKN on schedule
EQ
2018PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 99,9 M
EBIT 2018 12,9 M
Net income 2018 6,45 M
Debt 2018 23,0 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 27,41
P/E ratio 2019 14,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 178 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,45 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-4.12%202
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS4.41%16 034
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY19.08%9 770
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 753
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD5.20%1 644
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.