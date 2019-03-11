Log in
PNE AG

(PNE3)
PNE AG: Exceptional adverse impact on earnings resulting from adjustments on Offshore-Projects

03/11/2019 | 08:20am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Annual Results
PNE AG: Exceptional adverse impact on earnings resulting from adjustments on Offshore-Projects

11-March-2019 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure of an inside information according to Art. 17 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

PNE AG: Exceptional adverse impact on earnings resulting from adjustments on Offshore-Projects

Cuxhaven, March 11, 2019

Due to financial reassessments PNE AG is making valuation adjustments in an amount of approx. 10.8 million EUR in total on three of five Offshore-Companies, which are involved in a constitutional complaint (Verfassungsbeschwerde). In the expected success of the constitutional success PNE has a damage claim. However, such damage claim cannot be balanced as stock value. According to these adjustments the Guidance for the group-EBITDA in a range between 20 and 26 million EUR and the Guidance for the group-EBIT in a range between 10 and 16 million EUR cannot be achieved. In consideration of the adjustments PNE AG will report for the financial year 2018 a group-EBITDA of approximately 16.5 million EUR and a group-EBIT of approximately 7.8 Mio. EUR (preliminary figures). In the operating business (which means without the above-mentioned non-cash special effect) PNE AG exceeds the upper region of the Guidance for the group-EBITDA with approximately 27.2 million EUR as well as the upper region of the Guidance of the group-EBIT with approximately 18.5 million EUR.

The stock value adjustments are made on the offshore-projects Jules Verne, Nautilus and Nemo in Zone 4 of Germany's exclusive economic zone. The revaluation of this project stock value is based on the Land Development Plan 2019, which was discussed last on January 31, 2019. According to the Land Development Plan 2019 Zone 3 shows in perspective additional developments of 2 GW beyond the 15 GW, which already specified. Furthermore, the Land Development Plan 2019 determines that additional extension of Offshore Energy, exceeding this 17 GW, shall be made primarily in Zone 3. Therewith, the realization of Project Atlantis II and Atlantis III remains likely. So far Zone 4 is not affected by the specifications in the Land Development Plan 19. Therefore, the realization of the offshore projects Jules Verne, Nautilus and Nemo has become less likely based on the current regulatory undertakings. This is the reason for the financial reassessment with a negative impact on earnings in an amount of approximately 10.8 Mio. EUR. Notwithstanding PNE AG expects the success of the constitutional complaint with respect to the involved five offshore projects. According to our current estimation PNE AG would have a damage claim in the amount of 10.8 million EUR regarding the three projects Jules Verne, Nautilus and Nemo in case of success of the constitutional complaint. However, the damage claim would be recognised in profit or loss after a valid final decision at the earliest.



Contact:
Contact:

PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Rainer.Heinsohn@pne-ag.com

PNE WIND AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

11-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

785963  11-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 99,9 M
EBIT 2018 12,9 M
Net income 2018 6,45 M
Debt 2018 23,0 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 28,35
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,45 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-0.82%207
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS6.44%16 231
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY22.65%9 986
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 964
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-6.00%1 467
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 451
