PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

08/26/2019 | 02:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE AG / Key word(s): Merger
PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

26-Aug-2019 / 20:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

PNE AG: PNE AG confirms conversations with MSIP regarding business combination

Cuxhaven, August 26, 2019. PNE AG confirms market rumors that it in conversations with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners ("MSIP") as advisor of the North Haven Infrastructure Partners III infrastructure fund, on possibilities of co-operations and investments that would include a takeover offer for PNE AG.

PNE AG received an indicative non-binding offer from MSIP outlining possible key parameters regarding a potential takeover offer for all outstanding shares of PNE AG at a price range of EUR 3.50 to 3.80 per share.

Outcome and timing of the conversations are not yet certain. In particular, any possible transaction is subject to finalization of due diligence and signing of a transaction agreement. There is no guarantee that the ongoing conversations will lead to a result or an offer will be made.


Contact:


PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communication
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Rainer.Heinsohn@pne-ag.com

PNE WIND AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49(0) 40 - 879 33 114
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
E-mail: Christopher.Rodler@pne-ag.com

26-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 863325

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

863325  26-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863325&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 19,1 M
Net income 2019 5,43 M
Debt 2019 122 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 42,5x
P/E ratio 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 227 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,90  €
Last Close Price 3,12  €
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG22.63%247
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS9.00%15 845
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY14.80%9 246
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 870
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 557
TPI COMPOSITES INC-29.70%607
