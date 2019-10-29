Log in
PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/29/2019 | 05:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.10.2019 / 10:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019 German: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen/#section183 English: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications/


29.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

899217  29.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
