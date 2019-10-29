DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.10.2019 / 10:44

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019 German: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen/#section183 English: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications/

