PNE AG

(PNE3)
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/05/2020 | 08:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.05.2020 / 14:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen/#section183

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020
Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications/

05.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1036215  05.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 93,4 M
EBIT 2020 6,73 M
Net income 2020 -5,30 M
Debt 2020 173 M
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 -59,9x
P/E ratio 2021 124x
EV / Sales2020 5,40x
EV / Sales2021 4,85x
Capitalization 331 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,80  €
Last Close Price 4,34  €
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG7.96%364
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-14.68%16 802
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-1.52%10 144
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.99%5 638
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-4.21%1 477
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.-9.78%572
