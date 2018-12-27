Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 01:46:25 pm
2.375 EUR   -3.06%
2017PNE WIND AG : annual earnings release
2016PNE WIND AG : annual earnings release
2014PNE WIND AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/27/2018 | 12:30pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.12.2018 / 12:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PNE AG
Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
Postal code: 27472
City: Cuxhaven
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K.T. Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Dec 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.02 % 0 % 3.02 % 76556026
Previous notification 2.85 % 0 % 2.85 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JBPG2 420000 1892973 0.55 % 2.47 %
Total 2312973 3.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
ABC Beteiligungen AG % % %
Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Investunity AG % % %
 
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Ming Le Sports AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2018


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762125  27.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 102 M
EBIT 2018 13,9 M
Net income 2018 6,45 M
Finance 2018 6,00 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 22,27
P/E ratio 2019 5,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
Capitalization 188 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-14.63%214
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS16.84%15 761
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY-5.99%8 532
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%4 843
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-55.62%1 222
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 079
