PNE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
05/31/2019 | 03:05am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
PNE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.05.2019 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
X
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
76559742
31.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de