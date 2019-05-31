Log in
PNE AG

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report  
News 
Official Publications

PNE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
05/31/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
PNE AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2019 / 09:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
76559742


31.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816041  31.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816041&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 17,9 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 17,1 M
Yield 2019 1,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,11x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,60 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-1.85%203
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS11.36%16 257
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY33.88%10 706
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 393
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 362
TPI COMPOSITES INC-12.69%768
