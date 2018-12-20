Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG (PNE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/20 12:00:44 pm
2.435 EUR   -3.37%
2017PNE WIND AG : annual earnings release
2016PNE WIND AG : annual earnings release
2014PNE WIND AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNE Group: Polish Barwice wind farm project sold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:05am CET


DGAP-Media / 20.12.2018 / 11:02

Press release

PNE Group: Polish Barwice wind farm project sold

- The project was awarded a contract by tender in November 2018

- The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in late 2019


Cuxhaven/Husum, December 20, 2018 - In November, the Barwice wind farm project was awarded a contract as a result of its participation in the tender for Polish-based wind energy projects. WKN GmbH, which is part of the international PNE Group, has laid the foundations for construction in the short term and will ensure operational management in the long term. The project was sold at the end of 2018 to the investor Wirtgen Invest Energy GmbH.

The Barwice project is based in the province of West Pomerania in north-western Poland. 14 Siemens SWT-3.0-113 wind turbines, with a combined nominal output of 42 megawatts, will be built there. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in late 2019.

WKN will also supervise the construction of the Barwice project on behalf of the investor. In addition, the PNE Group will be responsible for the technical management of the wind farm, following its completion.

Roland Stanze, CFO of WKN: "The cooperation in Poland has also paid off in this project. "Barwice" has been developed by the Polish WKN cooperation with AOS SpK and Sevivon SP. z o.o."

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE, says: "This is a great achievement for our project team in Poland. Just a few weeks after its successful bid in the Polish tender for wind energy projects, Barwice was sold to an investor. In Wirtgen Invest Energy GmbH, we have found ourselves a reliable partner and are looking forward to continuing our successful collaboration in this project."

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries


PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com


End of Media Release

Issuer: PNE AG


20.12.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

760843  20.12.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=760843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNE AG
11:05aPNE GROUP : Polish Barwice wind farm project sold
EQ
12/19PNE GROUP : Gross Niendorf wind farm put into operation by WKN on schedule
EQ
12/07PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
12/05PNE : finalised share buy-back
EQ
12/04PNE : acquires MEB Safety Services
EQ
11/26PNE GROUP : Great success in Polish wind tender with contracts for 174 MW
EQ
11/08PNE : resolves to repurchase up to 2.19 million of its own shares to service the..
EQ
11/08PNE : is on target after the first nine months of 2018
EQ
10/30PNE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
09/20PNE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 102 M
EBIT 2018 13,9 M
Net income 2018 6,45 M
Finance 2018 6,00 M
Yield 2018 1,59%
P/E ratio 2018 22,91
P/E ratio 2019 5,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 193 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-12.20%220
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS17.40%16 099
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY4.94%9 465
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%5 132
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-53.04%1 338
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 118
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.