

DGAP-Media / 20.12.2018 / 11:02



Press release

PNE Group: Polish Barwice wind farm project sold

- The project was awarded a contract by tender in November 2018

- The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in late 2019



Cuxhaven/Husum, December 20, 2018 - In November, the Barwice wind farm project was awarded a contract as a result of its participation in the tender for Polish-based wind energy projects. WKN GmbH, which is part of the international PNE Group, has laid the foundations for construction in the short term and will ensure operational management in the long term. The project was sold at the end of 2018 to the investor Wirtgen Invest Energy GmbH.

The Barwice project is based in the province of West Pomerania in north-western Poland. 14 Siemens SWT-3.0-113 wind turbines, with a combined nominal output of 42 megawatts, will be built there. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in late 2019.

WKN will also supervise the construction of the Barwice project on behalf of the investor. In addition, the PNE Group will be responsible for the technical management of the wind farm, following its completion.

Roland Stanze, CFO of WKN: "The cooperation in Poland has also paid off in this project. "Barwice" has been developed by the Polish WKN cooperation with AOS SpK and Sevivon SP. z o.o."



Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE, says: "This is a great achievement for our project team in Poland. Just a few weeks after its successful bid in the Polish tender for wind energy projects, Barwice was sold to an investor. In Wirtgen Invest Energy GmbH, we have found ourselves a reliable partner and are looking forward to continuing our successful collaboration in this project."

About the PNE Group



The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries