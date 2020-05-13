Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/13 02:35:01 am
4.378 EUR   +0.64%
02:05aPNE : WIND has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year
EQ
05/12PNE : Fact Sheet
PU
05/05PNE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNE : WIND has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
PNE WIND has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year

13.05.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE AG has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year

- First quarter results on target

- Goals for the entire year confirmed

Cuxhaven, May 13, 2020 - PNE AG, which is internationally active in the development and operation of renewable energy projects, has made a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year. This is shown by the statement published today about the course of the first quarter. Even though the first few months have already shown very clearly that 2020 will not be a normal year in view of global developments and the effects of the Corona crisis, the Board of Management nevertheless looks to the year as a whole with cautious optimism.

Dynamic start to 2020
In the first quarter, the Company started the construction of three further wind farms in Germany with a total nominal capacity of 38.5 MW, of which 4.2 MW in the form of a "citizen wind park". Simultaneously, the construction of wind farms on behalf of customers in Sweden and Poland has been continued. One project in Poland was completed and put into operation. In total, PNE managed around 284 MW of projects under construction for its own account and for its customers at the end of the first quarter.

PNE currently operates wind farms with an installed nominal capacity of 130.1 MW in its own portfolio. The plans are to expand the portfolio of internally operated projects, primarily in Germany, to up to 500 MW by the end of 2023.

There was also progress in the first quarter in the development of photovoltaic projects. In this area, the "pipeline" of projects in progress was expanded to 132 MWp.

First quarter results on target
On the basis of these business developments, the PNE Group generated in the reporting period sales revenues of euro 15.7 million (prior year: euro 28.0 million), total aggregate output of euro 25.1 million (prior year: euro 44.4 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of euro 6.4 million (prior year: euro 6.9 million), operating profit (EBIT) of euro 2.3 million (prior year: euro 4.3 million) and undiluted earnings per share of euro 0.00 (prior year: euro 0.02). The results in the individual segments "project development", "service products" and "electricity generation" have developed as planned in the first quarter.

Accordingly, the Board of Management confirms the target for the year as a whole of achieving EBITDA of euro 15 to 20 million and EBIT of euro 5 to 10 million for the Group, despite investments in the development of wind farms in the Company's own portfolio.

Good operative position
The "pipeline" of onshore wind energy projects in the various phases of project development still comprises more than 5,100 MW. This is a very good basis for the PNE Group to continue its positive development in the future.

Conversions due to the Corona pandemic
CEO Markus Lesser: "For us, this first quarter was one of the best in recent years, although it faded a little behind the exceptionally good first quarter of the previous year. Traditionally, we generate a large part of our earnings in the fourth quarter. In the first months of this year, we had to prepare for the Corona pandemic and the associated restrictions. We have reacted consistently to this, and the majority of our staff have worked from home. That this has worked is shown, among other things, by the fact that we were able to complete preparations for the final applications for approval of three wind farm projects and to start construction of three further wind farm projects in the first quarter. Meanwhile we are working under normal operational conditions again."

About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. The Company is also focussing on the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries


PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com
PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com

 

13.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1042465

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1042465  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1042465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PNE AG
02:05aPNE : WIND has a dynamic start to the 2020 fiscal year
EQ
05/12PNE : Fact Sheet
PU
05/05PNE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
04/29PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
04/23PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
04/20PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
04/15PNE : will hold a purely virtual Annual General Meeting on May 20
PU
04/15PNE : will hold a purely virtual Annual General Meeting on May 20
EQ
04/09PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
04/06PNE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 93,4 M
EBIT 2020 6,73 M
Net income 2020 -5,30 M
Debt 2020 173 M
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 -60,0x
P/E ratio 2021 124x
EV / Sales2020 5,41x
EV / Sales2021 4,86x
Capitalization 332 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,80  €
Last Close Price 4,35  €
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG8.21%361
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-11.82%17 246
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.3.59%10 005
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.87%5 760
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO., LTD.-0.83%1 504
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.-2.22%678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group