Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/08 07:07:56 am
2.403 EUR   -0.50%
06:40aPNE : Wind energy pioneer celebrates the 20th anniversary of its IPO
EQ
03/01PNE AG : Changes in management structure
EQ
02/28PNE AG : First wind farm in Sweden completed
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNE : Wind energy pioneer celebrates the 20th anniversary of its IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:40am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


DGAP-Media / 08.03.2019 / 12:37

Corporate News

PNE AG - Wind energy pioneer celebrates the 20th anniversary of its IPO

- IPO as cornerstone of positive corporate development

- New strategic orientation "scale-up" shows effect

- International expansion of business progressing well

- Renewable energies are basis for success

Cuxhaven, March 8, 2019 - PNE AG is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of its IPO. More than 20 years ago, the enterprise went public as "Plambeck Neue Energien AG" and thus laid the foundation for the successful development of the Company. Today, the brand "PNE" stands for "Pure New Energy" and clearly illustrates the innovative and broad business model in all areas of renewable energies.

"We have developed from a wind power pioneer into a full service provider for renewable energies. From wind power to photovoltaics to hydrogen applications and the storage of generated energy, we cover the essential areas of renewable energies," is how PNE's CEO Markus Lesser describes the service portfolio of his enterprise. "We are respected for the special quality of our projects and the reliability in their implementation, both in Germany and internationally".

On the way to Clean Energy Solution Provider
The way for the future of PNE AG as a provider of integrated solutions for the generation and storage of clean energy is defined until 2023 by "Scale Up" strategy. Wind power continues to be an important component of PNE AG's business portfolio and remains its core field of activity. But by integrating and offering other forms of renewable energies, the Company's great know-how can be used even better, which will also have a positive effect on the economic development of PNE AG.

Positive international business expansion
The new strategy also has a positive international impact. The Group operates in 14 countries on three continents with a growing product portfolio and is committed to providing electricity from clean energies. With the recent expansion to Panama, PNE AG now has an interface to the South and Latin American market. The new location is the gateway to new wind power and photovoltaic projects on this sub-continent.

Renewable energies are basis for success
As a result of ongoing climatic changes and the political efforts to stop these changes, wind power and renewable energies will continue to gain in importance and replace electricity generated by nuclear power and fossil-fuel power plants.

The Group concentrates on clean and sustainable energies as well as on business activities with a focus on sustainable value creation. By expanding its service business, PNE will secure additional and consistent earnings.

"The realignment as a Clean Energy Solution Provider is the right decision and answer to the volatile markets. The extended business model offers solutions and alternatives, but also flexibility to react to changes in the markets. Thus, PNE AG presents itself as a spearhead in the markets of renewable energies", Markus Lesser sums up his ambitions.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com		 PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com


 


End of Media Release

Issuer: PNE AG
Key word(s): Finance

08.03.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP Media

785577  08.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785577&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNE AG
06:40aPNE : Wind energy pioneer celebrates the 20th anniversary of its IPO
EQ
03/01PNE AG : Changes in management structure
EQ
02/28PNE AG : First wind farm in Sweden completed
EQ
02/22PNE AG : Latin America - Hub in Panama
EQ
02/11PNE AG : Competence in services expanded in the field of aviation obstruction ma..
EQ
01/22PNE AG : Projects with a capacity of 235.7 MW completed, under construction or s..
EQ
01/10PNE AG : Gerdau-Schwienau wind farm successfully repowered
EQ
01/07PNE GROUP : Quaero European Infrastructure Fund acquires an additional three WKN..
EQ
2018PNE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trad..
EQ
2018PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 99,9 M
EBIT 2018 12,9 M
Net income 2018 6,45 M
Debt 2018 23,0 M
Yield 2018 1,66%
P/E ratio 2018 28,41
P/E ratio 2019 15,09
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 185 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,45 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG-0.62%207
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS8.31%16 468
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY25.28%10 174
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%7 267
CHINA HIGH SPEED TRNSMSN EQPT GRP CO LTD-2.13%1 527
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 504
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.