Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNE : has made an energetic start to 2020 with new projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 09:30am EST


DGAP-Media / 19.02.2020 / 15:28

 

Press release

PNE Group has made an energetic start to 2020 with new projects

- Two wind farms with 24 MW completed

- Tenders won in Germany and Poland

- Further wind farm projects in Germany approved


Cuxhaven, February 19, 2020 - PNE Group, which is internationally active in the development of wind and photovoltaic projects, has had a buoyant start to the new year. The "Neuenwalde" wind farm (7.2 MW) and the "Wölsickendorf" wind farm (16.8 MW), which was built on behalf of the purchaser, were put into operation. In addition, PNE was successful in several tenders.

Tenders won in Germany
At the end of 2019, PNE won tenders for wind farm projects in Germany with 30.1 MW and in Poland with 94.8 MW of nominal capacity to be installed. Two further projects with a total capacity of 13.9 MW, which were granted approval in the last few weeks, successfully participated in the February tender of the Federal Network Agency. These successful projects can thus be realised.

Successes in Poland
There was good news from Poland at the end of 2019. The local PNE subsidiary participated in the tendering in December with three projects (total capacity of 94.8 MW) and was awarded contracts for all three projects. The projects are located in northern and central Poland. The aim is to realise the first project in 2020, followed by the other two projects in 2021.

The Polish "Barwice" project with a nominal capacity of 42 MW, which was sold earlier, was completed. Currently the turbines are taken into operation.

Further wind farm before the start of construction
In 2019, PNE received approval for a wind farm based in the federal state of Hesse (Schwalm-Eder district) with a capacity of 17.5 MW. The wind farm participated in the invitation to tender issued by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) in December and was awarded a contract. The wind farm comprises four wind power turbines of the type Nordex N149 with a capacity of 4.38 MW each. Preparatory construction work has already begun.

Success in South Africa
In South Africa, the PNE Group together with its joint venture WKN Windcurrent obtained the environmental permit for a project with 75 wind power turbines in December. The project is located in the Northern Cape province. In 2020, a further environmental permit was obtained for a project in the Eastern Cape province with up to 100 MW.


About PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com		 PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com

 


End of Media Release

Issuer: PNE AG
Key word(s): Energy

19.02.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 979261

 
End of News DGAP Media

979261  19.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=979261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PNE AG
09:30aPNE : has made an energetic start to 2020 with new projects
EQ
02/12Petrus Advisers takes stake in wind farm developer PNE - sources
RE
01/16PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
01/14PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
2019PNE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PNE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
2019PNE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019PNE : Company of PNE Group acquires Rope Access Solutions GmbH
PU
2019PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 112 M
EBIT 2019 18,0 M
Net income 2019 1,67 M
Debt 2019 101 M
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 255x
P/E ratio 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 384 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,20  €
Last Close Price 5,09  €
Spread / Highest target -15,5%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG26.62%415
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS3.45%19 646
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-0.42%11 445
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 448
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 533
TPI COMPOSITES, INC.31.82%858
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group