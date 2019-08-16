PNE : is expanding its international service business

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE group is expanding its international service business



16.08.2019 / 12:46

- Contracts for operational management of wind farms in France, Sweden and Poland

- Now active in five countries

- Special focus also on foreign markets in the future

Cuxhaven, August 16, 2019 - By concluding the first contracts for operational management of wind farms in France, Sweden and Poland, "energy consult", which belongs to PNE group, succeeded in opening up new markets within a very short time. The service provider PNE Group is thus significantly expanding its international business as service provider.

In France and Sweden, the enterprise has been managing wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 44.4 MW since the beginning of the year. At the end of the year, "energy consult" will also take over operational management for a further capacity of 52 MW in Poland. After the start of operation in 2020, 138.6 MW are planned to be realised in Sweden.

Previously, "energy consult" has been operating in Italy, where it manages wind farms with a total nominal capacity of 122 MW. In addition, the company is in negotiations on the takeover of operational management services for transformer stations in Poland. This means that the company is now active in five European countries.

The company intends, in particular, to focus on the foreign markets in Sweden, Poland and France and to strengthen its international business.

Henning Wegner, Managing Director of "energy consult" GmbH: "The takeover of new wind farm projects in Europe is an excellent opportunity for us to continuously support current wind turbine models and to expand our knowledge in line with the state of the art. We also see great potential, in particular, in electricity production and marketing as well as good opportunities to establish ourselves in neighbouring European markets."

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "The increasingly international orientation of PNE Services is also an important component of our future strategy. This supplements very well the international development of renewable energy projects, which PNE currently operates in 14 countries on three continents."

About PNE Group

The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

