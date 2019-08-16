Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PNE AG    PNE3   DE000A0JBPG2

PNE AG

(PNE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNE : is expanding its international service business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 06:50am EDT

DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PNE group is expanding its international service business

16.08.2019 / 12:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

PNE group is expanding its international service business

- Contracts for operational management of wind farms in France, Sweden and Poland

- Now active in five countries

- Special focus also on foreign markets in the future

Cuxhaven, August 16, 2019 - By concluding the first contracts for operational management of wind farms in France, Sweden and Poland, "energy consult", which belongs to PNE group, succeeded in opening up new markets within a very short time. The service provider PNE Group is thus significantly expanding its international business as service provider.

In France and Sweden, the enterprise has been managing wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 44.4 MW since the beginning of the year. At the end of the year, "energy consult" will also take over operational management for a further capacity of 52 MW in Poland. After the start of operation in 2020, 138.6 MW are planned to be realised in Sweden.

Previously, "energy consult" has been operating in Italy, where it manages wind farms with a total nominal capacity of 122 MW. In addition, the company is in negotiations on the takeover of operational management services for transformer stations in Poland. This means that the company is now active in five European countries.

The company intends, in particular, to focus on the foreign markets in Sweden, Poland and France and to strengthen its international business.

Henning Wegner, Managing Director of "energy consult" GmbH: "The takeover of new wind farm projects in Europe is an excellent opportunity for us to continuously support current wind turbine models and to expand our knowledge in line with the state of the art. We also see great potential, in particular, in electricity production and marketing as well as good opportunities to establish ourselves in neighbouring European markets."

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "The increasingly international orientation of PNE Services is also an important component of our future strategy. This supplements very well the international development of renewable energy projects, which PNE currently operates in 14 countries on three continents."

About PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

Contacts for enquiries

PNE AG
Rainer Heinsohn
Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com		 PNE AG
Christopher Rodler
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114
Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373
Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com

 

16.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pne-ag.com
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 858897

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858897  16.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNE AG
06:50aPNE : is expanding its international service business
EQ
08/09PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
08/08PNE : achieves very strong improved results in the first half of the year
EQ
08/06PNE : has realised 'on-demand night-time marking' for a wind farm with different..
EQ
08/05PNE AG : Markus Lesser (CEO) and Jörg Klowat (CFO) reappointed as members of the..
EQ
07/22PNE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
07/16PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
07/04PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06/14PNE AG : Ørsted realised the largest offshore project to date initiated by PNE A..
EQ
06/03CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 31/05/2 : 00 CET/CEST - PNE AG: Release according t..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 19,1 M
Net income 2019 5,43 M
Debt 2019 122 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 38,5x
P/E ratio 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales2019 2,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 213 M
Chart PNE AG
Duration : Period :
PNE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,90  €
Last Close Price 2,83  €
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE AG17.90%237
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS7.42%14 847
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY12.41%9 024
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 402
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 422
TPI COMPOSITES INC-29.37%610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group