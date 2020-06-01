PNM Resources : Affirms 2020 Ongoing Earnings Guidance, Discusses COVID-19, Regulatory and Economic Development Updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) management will meet with analysts and investors virtually this week. During the meetings, management is expected to discuss COVID-19, regulatory and economic development updates, including:

2020 ongoing earnings guidance of $2.16 to $2.26 affirmed, as warmer than normal May temperatures across the PNM service territory partially offset COVID-19 load declines

to affirmed, as warmer than normal May temperatures across the PNM service territory partially offset COVID-19 load declines PNM files for decoupling in lieu of a general rate case, requests implementation in 2021

TNMP reaches settlement in principle in first Distribution Cost of Service filing

New Mexico announces development of new Amazon fulfillment center

COVID-19 Updates

Based on the company's planning assumptions, the duration of COVID-19 load impacts has extended into Stage 2 at the beginning of June, with some restrictions lifted as New Mexico and Texas each progress through phased re-openings. No significant supply chain or workforce disruptions have been experienced. Throughout May, customer usage patterns continued to reflect the company's expectations of increases from residential customers and decreases from commercial and industrial customers due to restrictions. At PNM, where the expectation was an overall decrease, these impacts were partially offset by warmer than normal May temperatures. At TNMP, these impacts continued and were in line with expectations. 2020 ongoing earnings guidance of $2.16 to $2.26 is affirmed based on the current environment.

Regulatory Updates

PNM submitted its expected decoupling filing on May 28, 2020. The full decoupling request is focused on recovering previously authorized fixed costs. Current rate design recovers these fixed costs through volumetric rates, and the energy savings realized from PNM's energy efficiency programs and other customer conservation efforts have resulted in a consistent under-recovery of these fixed costs.

TNMP has reached a settlement in principle with parties in its first Distribution Cost of Service filing. On May 20th, the Administrative Law Judge for the case abated the procedural schedule to allow parties to complete the settlement documents. Settlement details, including the amount, are expected to be finalized and filed this month. New rates are expected to be implemented September 1, 2020.

New Mexico Economic Development Update

The announcement of an Amazon fulfillment center under development in Albuquerque demonstrates the continued focus of economic development efforts in New Mexico. PNM Resources' capital investment plan includes $15 million in 2020 for the integration of the new facility, which is expected to bring 1,000 jobs and increase load in 2021.

Presentation materials will be available prior to the meetings at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,761 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

