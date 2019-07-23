PNM Resources : Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 6, 2019.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,671 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 781,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

