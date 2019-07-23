Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNM Resources Inc    PNM

PNM RESOURCES INC

(PNM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNM Resources : Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 6, 2019.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,671 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 781,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:



Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-300889670.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNM RESOURCES INC
04:31pPNM RESOURCES : Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
PR
07/15PNM RESOURCES : to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on August 2
PR
07/12PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/12PNM RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
07/12PNM RESOURCES : Revises 2019 Earnings Guidance, Management to Meet with Investor..
PR
07/01PNM RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/01PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
07/01PNM RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
07/01PNM RESOURCES : Files Consolidated Application for San Juan Generating Station
PR
06/14PNM RESOURCES : Declares Preferred Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group