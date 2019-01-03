Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNM Resources Inc    PNM

PNM RESOURCES INC (PNM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 10:02:02 pm
40.24 USD   -2.07%
2018PNM RESOURCES INC : quaterly earnings release
2018PNM RESOURCES INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018PNM RESOURCES INC : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PNM Resources : Board Introduces Two New Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 01:24am CET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) announces the addition of two new directors, Vicky A. Bailey and James A. Hughes. The terms for both directors began Jan. 1, 2019.

Ms. Bailey has extensive knowledge of the electric utility industry and nuclear energy operations, including significant state and federal regulatory and public policy experience. She served as a commissioner of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), a trustee of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), and as president and as a director of PSI Energy, Inc., Indiana's largest electric utility, now Duke Indiana. Ms. Bailey was appointed as Assistant Secretary at the United States Department of Energy for both International Affairs and Domestic Policy, and she was appointed to the Blue Ribbon Commission on America's Nuclear Future that conducted a review of nuclear policies and activities.

Ms. Bailey currently serves as president of Anderson Stratton International, LLC, a strategic consulting and governmental relations firm. She also serves as a director of two publicly traded companies: Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation. She previously served as a director of publicly traded EQT Corporation and of Cleco Corporation while it was publicly traded, prior to its acquisition by private entities. Ms. Bailey also currently serves on the boards of numerous non-profit entities, including: Battelle Memorial Institute, a non-profit applied science and technology organization that manages several of the National labs across the country for the Department of Energy, Resources for the Future, United States Energy Association, World Energy Council and American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Mr. Hughes' corporate executive experience in the renewable energy and energy storage sectors is highly relevant in the transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy at PNM, the New Mexico regulated utility subsidiary of PNM Resources. He is currently the CEO and managing director of Prisma Energy LLC, a private entity focused on investments in energy storage, and is the former CEO and director of publicly traded First Solar, Inc.

Mr. Hughes currently serves as a corporate director of: Alcoa Corporation, a publicly traded producer of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products; Eos Energy Storage, a private company developing novel, low-cost energy solutions for the electric utility and transportation industries; and TPI Composites Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer of composite wind blades for wind turbines and composite products for the transportation market. Mr. Hughes is the former chairman and serves as a director of the Los Angeles Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

More information on the PNM Resources Board of Directors can be found at: http://www.pnmresources.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors.aspx.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release that relate to future events or PNM Resources, Inc.'s ('PNMR'), Public Service Company of New Mexico's ('PNM'), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company's ('TNMP') (collectively, the 'Company') expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-introduces-two-new-directors-300772175.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Disclaimer

PNM Resources Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 00:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PNM RESOURCES INC
01:24aPNM RESOURCES : Board Introduces Two New Directors
PU
01/02PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/02PNM RESOURCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018PNM RESOURCES : Becomes First Utility Worldwide to Deploy Industry-Leading Techn..
PR
2018PNM RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
2018PNM RESOURCES : PUCT Approves TNMP General Rate Review Settlement
PR
2018PNM RESOURCES : to Proceed with Regional Energy Market Participation; NMPRC Appr..
PR
2018PNM RESOURCES : Integrated Resources Plan Accepted; San Juan Generating Station ..
PR
2018PNM RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
2018PNM RESOURCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 481 M
EBIT 2018 336 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 2 949 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 21,22
P/E ratio 2019 19,31
EV / Sales 2018 4,20x
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
Capitalization 3 273 M
Chart PNM RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
PNM Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PNM RESOURCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,7 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia K. Vincent-Collawn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles N. Eldred Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mike Mertz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Donald K. Schwanz Independent Director
Bruce W. Wilkinson Lead independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNM RESOURCES INC0.00%3 273
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.00%61 521
IBERDROLA0.00%51 591
DOMINION ENERGY0.00%46 912
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%45 189
EXELON CORPORATION0.00%43 612
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.