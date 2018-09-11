Log in
PNM RESOURCES INC (PNM)
PNM Resources : Declares Preferred Dividend

09/11/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PNM, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), has declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable October 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 1, 2018.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:


Analysts


Media


Lisa Goodman


Pahl Shipley


(505) 241-2160


(505) 259-8063

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-declares-preferred-dividend-300710679.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
