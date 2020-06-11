Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PNM Resources, Inc.    PNM

PNM RESOURCES, INC.

(PNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNM Resources : Exits Palo Verde Leases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM, the wholly owned New Mexico utility subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), announced today that it will exit its leases for 114 megawatts of Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station (Palo Verde) capacity. The replacement of this leased capacity allows PNM to integrate more renewable resources that provide the best value to customers and support the path to emissions-free energy by 2040.

"Today's announcement demonstrates another way that we are optimizing PNM's portfolio to deliver additional low-cost renewables to customers," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "The increase in renewables combined with ongoing nuclear ownership will maximize cost savings to customers and is essential to achieving our plans of emissions-free energy by 2040."

Palo Verde produces reliable, carbon-free energy that continues to be an integral part of PNM's resource portfolio. PNM's continued ownership in Palo Verde (288 megawatts) provides carbon-free energy to meet customer needs every hour of every day. As part of the transformation of its generation portfolio, PNM is working to balance the appropriate level of baseload generation with additional low-cost renewables and flexible resources that align with intermittent customer usage. The expiration of these leases provided another opportunity to optimize this balance and deliver a low-cost, reliable system that maximizes the benefits to customers and the environment.

PNM plans to issue an RFP in order to replace the capacity from the leases by mid-2023. PNM will request approval for abandonment of the capacity and propose its recommended replacement plan based on the RFP results through a filing with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) in the first quarter of 2021.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,761 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:




Analysts                                                

Media


Lisa Goodman                                         

Ray Sandoval


(505) 241-2160                                    

(505) 241-2782

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM") and Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates. The Company assumes no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond its control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-exits-palo-verde-leases-301074638.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PNM RESOURCES, INC.
04:23pPNM RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04:23pPUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:16pPNM RESOURCES : Exits Palo Verde Leases
PR
06/05PNM RESOURCES : Declares Preferred Dividend
PR
06/01PNM RESOURCES : Affirms 2020 Ongoing Earnings Guidance, Discusses COVID-19, Regu..
PR
05/04PNM RESOURCES : Affirms Guidance and Discusses COVID-19 Updates, PNM to File Dec..
AQ
05/01PNM RESOURCES : PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANAL..
AQ
05/01PNM RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/01PUBLIC SERVICE CO OF NEW MEXICO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
05/01PNM RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group