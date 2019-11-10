PNX Metals : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appendix 3X

|
|
Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road
|
|
Rose Park, SA 5067
|
|
Australia
|
|
Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188
|
ASX Announcement
|
Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288
|
info@pnxmetals.com.au
|
|
11 November 2019
|
www.pnxmetals.com.au
|
|
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
PNX Metals Limited ('PNX' or 'Company') (ASX: PNX) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Non- Executive director, Mr Hans-Jörg Schmidt.
Based in Monaco, Mr Schmidt has a Master of Business & Administration from the University of Mannheim (Germany) and has a strong track record of business start-up and investment management. He is an experienced Private Equity Investor, working and investing across a broad range of industries and has held senior positions in investment banking and investment research firms along with director roles for publicly listed Companies in Europe. He has advised boards and management teams on investment decisions, financings and transactions across a broad range of industries.
Mr Schmidt's appointment is the result of recent discussions with the Company's European investors.
The Chairman of PNX, Mr Graham Ascough, said "It is extremely pleasing to have Hans join the Board of Directors of PNX. His wealth of experience and contacts in the investment and private equity sectors with a focus on Europe will be invaluable to PNX as we advance our Hayes Creek and Fountain Head Projects."
"My fellow directors and I look forward to working with Hans and I'm confident that he will be able to positively contribute to the future success of the Company."
An Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice) for Mr Schmidt is attached.
James Fox
Managing Director & CEO
Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188
Email: info@pnxmetals.com.au
Website: www.pnxmetals.com.au
|
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446
|
1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
PNX METALS LIMITED
ABN 67 127 446 271
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Hans-Jörg Schmidt
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
11 November 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/3/2002
|
Appendix 3X Page 1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of Securities
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest relates
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3X Page 2
|
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
PNX Metals Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 01:59:07 UTC