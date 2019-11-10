Log in
PNX Metals : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appendix 3X

11/10/2019 | 09:00pm EST

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

Rose Park, SA 5067

Australia

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

ASX Announcement

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

info@pnxmetals.com.au

11 November 2019

www.pnxmetals.com.au

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

PNX Metals Limited ('PNX' or 'Company') (ASX: PNX) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Non- Executive director, Mr Hans-Jörg Schmidt.

Based in Monaco, Mr Schmidt has a Master of Business & Administration from the University of Mannheim (Germany) and has a strong track record of business start-up and investment management. He is an experienced Private Equity Investor, working and investing across a broad range of industries and has held senior positions in investment banking and investment research firms along with director roles for publicly listed Companies in Europe. He has advised boards and management teams on investment decisions, financings and transactions across a broad range of industries.

Mr Schmidt's appointment is the result of recent discussions with the Company's European investors.

The Chairman of PNX, Mr Graham Ascough, said "It is extremely pleasing to have Hans join the Board of Directors of PNX. His wealth of experience and contacts in the investment and private equity sectors with a focus on Europe will be invaluable to PNX as we advance our Hayes Creek and Fountain Head Projects."

"My fellow directors and I look forward to working with Hans and I'm confident that he will be able to positively contribute to the future success of the Company."

An Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice) for Mr Schmidt is attached.

James Fox

Managing Director & CEO

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

Email: info@pnxmetals.com.au

Website: www.pnxmetals.com.au

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446

1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

PNX METALS LIMITED

ABN 67 127 446 271

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Hans-Jörg Schmidt

Date of appointment

11 November 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Nil

N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

