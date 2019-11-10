PNX Metals : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Appendix 3X

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 ASX Announcement Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 info@pnxmetals.com.au 11 November 2019 www.pnxmetals.com.au

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

PNX Metals Limited ('PNX' or 'Company') (ASX: PNX) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Non- Executive director, Mr Hans-Jörg Schmidt.

Based in Monaco, Mr Schmidt has a Master of Business & Administration from the University of Mannheim (Germany) and has a strong track record of business start-up and investment management. He is an experienced Private Equity Investor, working and investing across a broad range of industries and has held senior positions in investment banking and investment research firms along with director roles for publicly listed Companies in Europe. He has advised boards and management teams on investment decisions, financings and transactions across a broad range of industries.

Mr Schmidt's appointment is the result of recent discussions with the Company's European investors.

The Chairman of PNX, Mr Graham Ascough, said "It is extremely pleasing to have Hans join the Board of Directors of PNX. His wealth of experience and contacts in the investment and private equity sectors with a focus on Europe will be invaluable to PNX as we advance our Hayes Creek and Fountain Head Projects."

"My fellow directors and I look forward to working with Hans and I'm confident that he will be able to positively contribute to the future success of the Company."

An Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice) for Mr Schmidt is attached.

James Fox

Managing Director & CEO

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

Email: info@pnxmetals.com.au

Website: www.pnxmetals.com.au