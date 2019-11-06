PNX Metals : Excellent Metallurgical Recoveries from Fountain Head Gold Project

|
Excellent metallurgical recoveries from Fountain Head Gold Project
-
Initial leaching testwork on Fountain Head samples returned excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption
-
Heap leaching being assessed as a low cost, scalable option for rapidly monetising and generating early cashflow from gold resources at Fountain Head
-
Column leach tests underway at various crush sizes for use in scaled-up modelling
-
Drill assays from recently completed RC program at Fountain Head due shortly
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce results of initial metallurgical testing of gold ore samples from its 100%-owned Fountain Head Gold Project. The testwork was designed to assess gold recoveries and regent consumption via standard atmospheric cyanide leaching of gold mineralisation.
The Company recently released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Project of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Figure 1 and Table 3) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables). Fountain Head, together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, form the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Project ("the Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.
Five bottle roll tests were completed by Bureau Veritas Metallurgy Laboratories (BV) in Adelaide on representative reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples taken from various locations within the modelled resource shell.
Excellent cyanide soluble (CN) gold recoveries from 88.9% to 97% were achieved on samples with grades ranging from 0.24g/t Au up to 24.05g/t Au. The recoveries of gold and silver, along with low cyanide and lime consumption rates (Table 1) are comparable with other global gold heap leach projects. These results are consistent with historical data from 1996, which also reported high CN soluble gold recoveries predominantly in excess of 90% (Table 2).
Managing Director Comment
PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "The results from this metallurgical testwork are very pleasing in terms of the studies we are currently running to determine the viability of a heap leach starter operation at Fountain Head. Should further work be conclusive, a heap leach operation could provide a low-cost option for developing and monetising the gold resources at Fountain Head, providing valuable cashflow to fund the development of the broader Hayes Creek project."
PNX is currently considering low-cost and low-riskopen-pit mining, with a view to then processing gold mineralisation via heap leaching at Fountain Head. This could provide an opportunity to enhance the overall Hayes Creek economics and extend the Project mine life. The mined-out Fountain Head pit would then still be available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow ore.
|
Given these encouraging results the Company will accelerate assessment of this opportunity at Fountain Head and is in the process of finalising a rapid development strategy to be published in early 2020. A significant work program is being planned with new drilling to commence as soon as approvals have been received.
Background
From 2008-2009 gold ore mined by GBS Gold at Fountain Head was processed through the Union Reefs Mill in Pine Creek (now owned and operated by Kirkland Lake Gold ASX: KLA). The results from the initial bottle roll tests, in conjunction with the historic operating data from Fountain Head, clearly demonstrate cyanide soluble gold recoveries in excess of 90% are capable of being achieved through atmospheric leaching during commercial operations.
Potential benefits of a gold heap leach operation at Fountain Head
The Company considers the following advantages in the rapid development of gold heap leaching at Fountain Head:
-
Better utilisation of PNX's growing NT gold and base metals assets and avoids sterilising resources or limiting future growth potential
-
Utilises the gold resources at Fountain Head to underpin a low cost, scalable operation to generate sufficient cashflow to allow for the subsequent development of Hayes Creek zinc and precious metals sulphide deposits
-
Reduces the technical and operating risks, and development timeline (including utilising the existing approvals process that is underway) to production
-
Provides a viable, low cost processing method to maximise value from numerous stranded lower grade gold resources within PNX's Project areas
-
Takes advantage of a high gold price and supportive environment to position the business for future development, and preserves the in-ground value of Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver resources
-
Limits potential shareholder dilution by staging Project development
Next Steps
Preliminary work which relates to further assessment and the development of a suitable strategy to monetise the gold from Fountain Head includes additional bottle rolls to determine variability, crush size and agglomeration optimisation, and column testing on three approximately one-tonne trench samples.
Pit optimisation studies and preliminary open-pit mine designs based on economic considerations have been generated incorporating haul roads and waste dumps, while scopes of work for mining and crushing have been sent to mining contractors for pricing/quotes.
A geotechnical study for a 1.0Mtpa heap leach facility has been scoped and detailed planning is in progress for further drilling centred around start-up mining at Fountain Head west.
Further drilling completed with assays pending
A follow-up reverse circulation (RC) drill program of approximately 1,650 metres over 18 drill holes was completed in early October at Fountain Head with assays due shortly.
The aim of the drill program was to test areas of open mineralisation adjacent to the current resource envelope and potential higher-grade 'trap sites' within the resource. Interpretation of controls over the gold mineralisation suggest increased grades and thicker intercepts typically occur at the intersection between vertical feeder structures and the anticline fold axis.
|
About Fountain Head
The scale of the mineralised envelope within the Fountain Head Gold Project is significant as gold mineralisation has been intersected from the north-western edge of the existing historic open-pits, being the limit of the current Mineral Resource, to the Banner prospect (ASX release 23 August 2018) - an approximate 1.6km strike, and down to a vertical depth of ~250m. Almost the entire strike extent remains open providing numerous exploration targets. In addition, small-scale historic hard-rock workings have been identified a further 400m to the west of the Banner prospect along the interpreted Fountain Head anticline. This suggests there is potential for further gold mineralisation in this area.
Figure 1: Plan view of the Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources showing proximity to historic mining areas, mineral leases and drill collar locations. Fountain Head anticline shown in green. Yellow dots are locations of RC drill holes where samples were used in bottle roll tests.
|
Summary bottle roll results
Table 1: Bottle Roll Au and Ag recovery
|
Composite
|
Calculated Au
|
Au
|
CN
|
Lime
|
Calculated Ag
|
Ag
|
|
Head
|
Recovery
|
Consumption
|
Cons
|
Head
|
Recovery
|
|
g/t
|
%
|
kg/t
|
kg/t
|
g/t
|
%
|
1
|
3.87
|
94
|
0.64
|
8.2
|
2.4
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
1.26
|
89
|
0.20
|
9.3
|
1.1
|
100
|
3
|
0.24
|
92
|
0.22
|
21.0
|
0.9
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
24.05
|
97
|
0.29
|
9.6
|
8.4
|
99
|
6
|
0.72
|
94
|
0.09
|
10.7
|
0.1
|
78
Note: The lime consumption was above that of historic test work but this is more indicative of the bottle roll conditions. The target pH for tests was 10.5 however in all cases there was an excess initial addition of lime so test operating conditions were pH 12-13 rather than 10.5 target.
Figure 2: Bottle Roll overall Au recovery and rate of recovery to solution
Table 2: Historical Fountain Head CN leach tests
|
Sample
|
Calculated Au Head
|
Au Recovery
|
CN Consumption
|
Lime Cons
|
Reference
|
|
g/t
|
%
|
kg/t
|
kg/t
|
|
FH-303
|
0.60
|
91%
|
0.1
|
2.0
|
Ammtec #A5250 1996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FH-318
|
1.80
|
66%
|
0.4
|
1.6
|
Ammtec #A5250 1996
|
FH-325
|
2.70
|
92%
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
Ammtec #A5250 1996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FH-327
|
2.80
|
92%
|
0.2
|
1.3
|
Ammtec #A5250 1996
|
FH-336
|
1.00
|
93%
|
0.3
|
2.6
|
Ammtec #A5250 1996
|
FH
|
3.50
|
98%
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
Ammtec #A2600 1990
|
Fountain Head Resource Estimate
Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 3. * Due to the effects of rounding, the totals may not represent the sum of all components.
Table 3: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019).
|
JORC Classification
|
Tonnage (Mt)
|
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ounces (Koz)
|
|
|
Tally Ho
|
|
Indicated
|
0.94
|
|
2.0
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
0.94
|
|
2.0
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fountain Head
|
|
Indicated
|
0.50
|
|
1.5
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
1.15
|
|
1.5
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1.64
|
|
1.5
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*
|
|
Indicated
|
1.43
|
|
1.8
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
1.15
|
|
1.5
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2.58
|
|
1.7
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
Figure 3: NT Project locations
1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).
|
