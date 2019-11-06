PNX Metals : Excellent Metallurgical Recoveries from Fountain Head Gold Project

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia ASX Announcement Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 7 November 2019 info@pnxmetals.com.au www.pnxmetals.com.au

Excellent metallurgical recoveries from Fountain Head Gold Project

Initial leaching testwork on Fountain Head samples returned excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption

Heap leaching being assessed as a low cost, scalable option for rapidly monetising and generating early cashflow from gold resources at Fountain Head

Column leach tests underway at various crush sizes for use in scaled-up modelling

scaled-up modelling Drill assays from recently completed RC program at Fountain Head due shortly

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce results of initial metallurgical testing of gold ore samples from its 100%-owned Fountain Head Gold Project. The testwork was designed to assess gold recoveries and regent consumption via standard atmospheric cyanide leaching of gold mineralisation.

The Company recently released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Project of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Figure 1 and Table 3) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables). Fountain Head, together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, form the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Project ("the Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.

Five bottle roll tests were completed by Bureau Veritas Metallurgy Laboratories (BV) in Adelaide on representative reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples taken from various locations within the modelled resource shell.

Excellent cyanide soluble (CN) gold recoveries from 88.9% to 97% were achieved on samples with grades ranging from 0.24g/t Au up to 24.05g/t Au. The recoveries of gold and silver, along with low cyanide and lime consumption rates (Table 1) are comparable with other global gold heap leach projects. These results are consistent with historical data from 1996, which also reported high CN soluble gold recoveries predominantly in excess of 90% (Table 2).

Managing Director Comment

PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "The results from this metallurgical testwork are very pleasing in terms of the studies we are currently running to determine the viability of a heap leach starter operation at Fountain Head. Should further work be conclusive, a heap leach operation could provide a low-cost option for developing and monetising the gold resources at Fountain Head, providing valuable cashflow to fund the development of the broader Hayes Creek project."

PNX is currently considering low-cost and low-riskopen-pit mining, with a view to then processing gold mineralisation via heap leaching at Fountain Head. This could provide an opportunity to enhance the overall Hayes Creek economics and extend the Project mine life. The mined-out Fountain Head pit would then still be available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow ore.