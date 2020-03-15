PNX Metals : Fountain Head Gold – New High-Grade Results
0
03/15/2020 | 07:22pm EDT
ASX Announcement
Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road
Rose Park, SA 5067
16 March 2020
Australia
Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188
This announcement has been authorised to
Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288
be lodged with the ASX by the Board of
info@pnxmetals.com.au
Directors of PNX Metals Limited.
www.pnxmetals.com.au
Fountain Head Gold - New High-Grade Results
RC drilling returns excellent new near-surfacehigh-grade gold intersections, including from the 'Ladder-Vein west' zone located between the Fountain Head and
Tally Ho mineralised lodes:
14m at 9.22 g/t Au from 17m in FHRC156, including
2m at 48.58 g/t Au from 19m,
2m at 12.69 g/t Au from 12m in FHRC155,o 2m at 24.03 g/t Au from 66m in FHRC154, o 10m at 2.55 g/t Au from 70m in FHRC152, and
4m at 7.87 g/t Au from 89m, and
6m at 3.35 g/t Au from 128m
All RC drilling now completed to support metallurgical testwork, increase Mineral Resource confidence and mine development planning; remaining assays due from end of March
Technical studies relating to pit dewatering ongoing and Project Environmental Impact Statement with draft terms of reference received late February
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drill assays received from the Fountain Head gold development, part of the Company's Hayes Creek Project, located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.
Exceptional gold grades continue to be reported from recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling (Table 2) with numerous zones of mineralisation returning grades above the anticipated 0.5 g/t Au mining cut-off grade. Assay results reported in drill holes FHRC149, FHRC152, FHRC154 and FHRC156 in particular confirm high-grade continuity and mineralised extensions along modelled cross cutting and bedding parallel structures, supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate and increasing confidence in the geological model and Project economics.
New zones of broad, high-grade gold mineralisation have been intersected near surface in the area between the Fountain Head and Tally Ho mineral lodes over a strike extent of approximately 100m. In this area, historically known as 'Ladder-Vein west', material previously classified as waste or low-grade ore is being assessed as hosting grades that will potentially support early mining and an increase in gold resources.
RC drilling to support the first two years of proposed mining has now been completed (Figures 1 and 2) with all assays received relating to January drilling. February drilling assays are still pending and due from the end of March.
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
1
Managing Director Comment
PNX Managing Director James Fox said: Drilling at Fountain Head continues to intersect high-gradenear-surface gold mineralisation that supports and enhances our geological and Mineral Resource model. The potential for the saddle between the two main lodes to host sufficient mineralisation to classify as ore would have favourable impacts on the strip ratio, as well as additional contained gold. Combined with favourable movements in the gold price, these new high-grade areas being delineated within the proposed pit shell have the potential to significantly increase the Project value. We look forward to proving the viability of the project over the coming months to target development from the end of 2020."
Figure 1: Fountain Head x-section showing current and historic drill holes with existing Mineral Resource block model. The high-grade gold intersected in FHRC156 highlights an increase in mineralisation along the bedding contact.
Ongoing Geotechnical, Metallurgical and Permitting Work
Diamond drilling as part of a geotechnical study has been ongoing to assist with open-pit design and confirm historic interpretation, and is due to be completed this month.
Selected RC intersections from 2019 drilling have been sent for screen fire analysis to better understand the characteristics of the coarse, nuggetty gold mineralisation, with these results due from the end of March. Once all assays have been received, assessed and reported, an update to the Fountain Head Mineral Resource will be completed. The resource update is expected in April.
Company representatives met with the Department of Primary Industry and Resources and the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority (NT EPA) in late February to present the Project and discuss timing of the approvals process and other key issues. Both meetings were constructive, with PNX's plans well received and no significant issues that might affect the proposed project timeline arising. The Company was also provided with draft Terms of Reference (ToR) from the NT EPA.
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
2
Location of cross- section shown in Figure 1
Figure 2: Fountain Head drill plan showing hole traces and collar locations as previously reported assays (black), reported in this release (blue), holes pending results (green) and deferred holes (red). Blue shadow shows existing pit outline with red hashed outline showing approximate boundary of current 0.7g/t Au resource cut-off projected to surface.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Charles Nesbitt, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Nesbitt has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nesbitt is a full- time contract Exploration Manager with PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears
The Fountain Head Project hosts a Mineral Resource estimate in mid-2019 of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Table 1) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables).
The Company is currently assessing the feasibility of a heap leach operation as a low-cost, scalable option for generating early cashflow from existing gold resources whilst preserving the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Mineral Resources for development at a future point in time. This strategy may also provide an opportunity to enhance overall Hayes Creek Project economics and extend the project mine life with the mined-out Fountain Head pit available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of ore from the Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow deposits.
Excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption were achieved from metallurgical testwork (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in PNX accelerating studies and the approvals process for the development of a gold heap leach operation at Fountain Head.
Successful gold heap leaching may also lead to the development of other gold deposits in the region, many of which lie within PNX's project areas. Some of these deposits are currently considered "stranded" due to their modest grades and distance from existing processing infrastructure. PNX's longer-term aim is to evolve Fountain Head into a regional processing hub capable of monetising a pipeline of gold and base metals assets.
Fountain Head Resource Estimate
Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1.
Table 1: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019).
JORC Classification
Tonnage (Mt)
Au (g/t)
Ounces (Koz)
Tally Ho
Indicated
0.94
2.0
59
Inferred
-
-
-
Total
0.94
2.0
59
Fountain Head
Indicated
0.50
1.5
23
Inferred
1.15
1.5
55
Total
1.64
1.5
79
Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*
Indicated
1.43
1.8
83
Inferred
1.15
1.5
55
Total
2.58
1.7
138
* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements referenced in this release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
4
Fountain Head Drill Results Table
Table 2: PNX Drill hole assay summary Fountain Head Project. Significant results reported are those assaying at least 0.5 g/t Au over a 1m interval or greater.
Hole ID
Type
Easting
Northing
RL
Azi
Dip
Total
From
To
Interval
Au (g/t)
Depth
FHRC149
RC
770860
8510198
106
40
-60.00
139.00
53.00
61.00
8.00
1.51
incl
54.00
55.00
1.00
6.67
and
70.00
71.00
1.00
0.57
and
85.00
90.00
5.00
1.05
incl
89.00
90.00
1.00
3.74
and
102.00
103.00
1.00
0.88
and
129.00
131.00
2.00
0.67
FHRC150
RC
770895
8510175
107
40
-60.00
161.00
1.00
2.00
1.00
0.89
and
49.00
53.00
4.00
0.95
and
59.00
60.00
1.00
9.07
and
98.00
99.00
1.00
0.75
and
108.00
110.00
2.00
2.57
and
128.00
129.00
1.00
1.16
FHRC151
RC
770892
8510152
108
40
-60.00
150.00
6.00
7.00
1.00
0.69
145.00
146.00
1.00
2.78
FHRC152
RC
770932
8510133
107
40
-60.00
163.00
70.00
80.00
10.00
2.55
incl
72.00
78.00
6.00
3.88
and
89.00
93.00
4.00
7.87
incl
89.00
90.00
1.00
29.22
and
108.00
112.00
4.00
2.10
incl
108.00
109.00
1.00
4.81
and
128.00
134.00
6.00
3.35
incl
128.00
130.00
2.00
9.00
and
148.00
149.00
1.00
0.70
FHRC153
RC
770911
8510138
108
40
-60.00
158.00
83.00
92.00
9.00
0.71
and
99.00
102.00
3.00
2.64
incl
99.00
100.00
1.00
6.82
and
129.00
131.00
2.00
2.38
incl
129.00
130.00
1.00
3.63
and
138.00
139.00
1.00
0.55
and
150.00
154.00
4.00
0.66
FHRC154
RC
770955
8510208
106
130
-70.00
185.00
7.00
9.00
2.00
3.09
incl
7.00
8.00
1.00
5.27
and
17.00
18.00
1.00
13.98
and
33.00
34.00
1.00
0.55
and
56.00
60.00
4.00
0.46
and
66.00
68.00
2.00
24.03
incl
66.00
67.00
1.00
37.08
and
78.00
80.00
2.00
6.91
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
5
and
85.00
92.00
7.00
1.66
and
113.00
115.00
2.00
2.95
incl
113.00
114.00
1.00
5.28
and
120.00
121.00
1.00
1.36
and
135.00
144.00
9.00
1.06
and
152.00
153.00
1.00
0.79
and
170.00
171.00
1.00
2.06
FHRC155
RC
771068
8510163
50
0
-90.00
50.00
16.00
18.00
2.00
12.69
incl
16.00
17.00
1.00
21.68
FHRC156
RC
771073
8510143
65
0
-90.00
65.00
4.00
5.00
1.00
1.24
and
17.00
31.00
14.00
9.22
incl
19.00
21.00
2.00
48.58
and
46.00
52.00
6.00
2.30
and
56.00
57.00
1.00
3.26
FHRC157
RC
771084
8510151
50
0
-90.00
50.00
23.00
24.00
1.00
0.79
FHRC160D
RCDD
770940
8510214
106
40
-63.00
85.70
8.20
11.00
2.80
4.17
incl
9.20
10.40
1.20
8.04
and
22.30
22.70
0.40
0.50
and
27.30
28.25
0.95
0.84
and
45.90
46.20
0.30
2.44
and
78.60
79.40
0.80
1.80
FHDD161
DD
770965
8510223
107
40
-70.00
52.70
8.35
9.60
1.25
14.86
and
42.90
43.30
0.40
0.83
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
6
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or
• Samples are derived from Reverse Circulation (RC) chips which were
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
cone-split for sampling
to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma
• All the RC chips used have been geologically logged by the onsite
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
geologist
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
• Sampling intervals are at 1m intervals for RC chips. Samples were
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
either submitted in 1m intervals
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
• Sample weights were typically 2-5 kg
used.
• Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
• Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V,
hammer. Drilling was carried out by United Drilling Services Pty Ltd,
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
Western Australia using a truck mounted Modern Sandvik DE840
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Multipurpose Drill Rig
• A Relfex downhole survey instrument was used to take single shot
positional surveys approximately every 30m downhole
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
• Sample recovery was estimated visually by inspecting the size of the
recovery
and results assessed.
sample collected, and recorded in the geological log at 1m intervals.
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
Recovery of insitu regolith and fresh rock was excellent
representative nature of the samples.
• No relationship has yet been established between sample recovery
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
and grade. The vast majority of RC samples were dry, but when
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
samples became wet, there was unavoidable loss of fines (typically 5-
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
10% of the sample weight). This has the possibility of introducing a
sample bias. Geological logs include the wet or dry nature of the
sample
7
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
• All RC chips have been geologically logged by the onsite geologist at
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
1m intervals and chip trays have been retained and photographed
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
• Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining,
studies.
sulphide mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or
moisture
costean, channel, etc) photography.
• Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
portable XRF measurements on each metre sample
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
• All samples were cone split. The splitter was blown with compressor
techniques
taken.
air and cleaned at the end of each rod (6 m) to reduce sample
and sample
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
contamination
preparation
whether sampled wet or dry.
• Duplicate field samples were taken each 25th sample by using a dual
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the
outlet on the cone splitter to check representivity of sample
sample preparation technique.
• Individual samples are placed in individual sample bags and clearly
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
identified prior to submission to the laboratory for assay
maximise representivity of samples.
• The sample sizes are typical for the RC drilling method but caution is
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in
warranted given reports of coarse gold during historical mining
situ material collected, including for instance results for field
operations
duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
being sampled.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
• Original RC samples were submitted to Intertek NTEL in Alice
assay data
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered
Springs, Northern Territory for sample preparation before being sent
and
partial or total.
to Perth for Assay.
laboratory
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,
• After crushing and pulverizing to - 75 microns, each sample is
tests
the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument
homogenized within the bowl, and a 200g sub-sample of the
make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
pulverized sample is submitted for conventional fire assay for gold
derivation, etc.
(FA50)
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
• PNX submitted certified reference materials and duplicates samples
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels
every 25th sample and also submitted blank quartz material to check
of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
laboratory analytical and sample preparation quality at a rate of 3
blanks per 100
• Intertek NTEL have internal QAQC procedures, including certified
reference materials, duplicates and blanks, results of which are
reviewed by Intertek NTEL prior to reporting to PNX
• Visual assessment of the standards, blanks and duplicates shows
that a high degree of confidence can be placed in the accuracy and
8
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
precision of the assay data
Verification of
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
• No specific twinned holes have been carried out as yet
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
• No external laboratory assays have been carried out
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
• All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
information has been entered into a digital database which has been
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
validated for sample overlaps and missing data
• All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at
site. Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a
backed-up server
• No adjustments to assays have been made. Where gold assay data
has been repeated by the lab, the average value has been reported in
the significant intersection calculations
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and
data points
down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations
•
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Downhole surveys have been collected by at approximate 30m intervals downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is encountered
Drill collars have been surveyed using a differential global positioning system (DGPS), to a nominal +/- 20 cm accuracy in the XY direction. Downhole surveys were completed using a Reflex SS single shot camera
Drill collar coordinates are typically recorded in GDA94 (MGA Zone 52), then transformed to Fountain Head Local Grid via Datamine Discover software, with +1000 m added to the RL value
A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents
A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014, producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation artefacts can be seen
The final DTM used in the resource model is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in size to be manageable within the Datamine software
9
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
At Fountain Head, the data spacing is irregular, although much of the drilling is along north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west.
At Fountain Head East, line spacing is typically 20 m. Holes are spaced tightly along drill lines at around 5 m apart, in order to define the central mineralised shear. In this area, no drilling has tested rocks more than 125 m from surface.
At Fountain Head West, drill line spacing is irregular and lines are either 10, 20 or 40 m apart. The areas with 40 m spacing would benefit from infill drilling, particularly in the far west of the resource.
At Tally Ho, line spacing is typically 20 m, although there are at least 4 lines within the Tally Ho orebody with around 30 m spacing. Around 13 holes have reached depths of over 200 m below ground surface, down to around 350 m, targeting deep extensions to the orebody.
The sample spacing is sufficient to establish the grade continuity of mineralised zones
RC samples are collected at routine 1 metre downhole intervals, which is appropriate for RC drilling and for the thickness of the known mineralisation. The 1m samples, for intervals where mineralisation was interpreted to be likely, were submitted for assay.
Four metre composite samples were taken over intervals where the drill hole was not expected to intersect mineralisation. The composite samples were collected by spear sampling the 1m bulk RC samples and combining the spear samples into composite samples over the four metre interval. Where the assays suggested that significant mineralisation may exist within the four metre composite sample, the 1m samples collected from the drill rig mounted cone splitter were then submitted for assay.
Orientation of
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
• The drilling has been undertaken on sections orthogonal to the strike
data in
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering
of the mineralisation. Given the folded nature of the stratigraphy at
relation to
the deposit type.
Fountain Head, and often conformable mineralisation, an effort has
geological
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation
been made to drill orthogonal to the stratigraphy. This means holes
structure
of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a
on each section are often drilled at different orientations. For the most
part, holes are drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Some
10
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
holes, however, have been drilled down dip of the stratigraphy, and
sub-parallel to the mineralisation. Holes at Tally Ho and Fountain
Head East, where the mineralisation is more shear hosted and linear,
have been drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Most drill holes
are oriented to intersect mineralisation close to perpendicular to the
interpreted orientation of the main zone of mineralisation.
• The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of
key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a
sampling bias.
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Logging, and sampling has been carried out by PNX personnel who
security
are always on-site during drilling, and samples are submitted to the
laboratory by the same people
• No third parties have been allowed access to the samples
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
• No audits or reviews have been carried out at this point
reviews
• Visual comparison of the assay results with the field portable XRF
shows an acceptable correlation with lab results
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
• The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4,
land tenure
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124
status
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
• All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111,
settings.
NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
• PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease
known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
owners, which governs land access and other obligations for each
party. No other landowner access agreements are in place
• Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and
hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and
operation of these project tenements
• The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments
exist
11
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
done by other
parties
The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken place when the project has been owned by the following companies: o PNX Metals (2018) o GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) o Northern Gold (2004 to 2006) o Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) o Zapopan (1989 to 1991) o NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) o Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988) o Australian Coal and Gold (1982).
The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.
In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.
Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).
The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.
Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to
12
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at
Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the
deposits were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in
2007-2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz
• See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a
new mineral resource estimate
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and
crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of
a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological
units are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within
the South Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub
vertical shear related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and
saddle reefs at lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the
hinge zone of the anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down
dip on the limbs
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
• Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information
details
for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from
the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
• Reported results are interval length weighted
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high
• No high cut-off grades have been applied
methods
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
• Reported intersections are classified as significant if they occur at a
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
minimum of 0.5 g/t Au, although mining cut-offs may be significantly
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used
lower or higher, depending on the depth of the intersection
for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of
such aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values
should be clearly stated.
13
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Relationship
• These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
• All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths
between
Exploration Results.
• Due to the folded nature of some mineralised zones, and unknown
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole
geometry of extensions to mineralisation, there is no clear relationship
widths and
angle is known, its nature should be reported.
yet between intersected width and true width
intercept
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
lengths
should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true
width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
• Refer to the main body of this announcement
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of
drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
• Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
• All matters of importance have been included
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades
and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
• All relevant information has been included
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical
exploration
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
data
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,
groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential
deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral
• Further drill work will be focused on testing for dip extensions and
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
implied by the current block model
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,
• Further metallurgical work including materials handling and column
provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
tests will be conducted and incorporated in the assessment of