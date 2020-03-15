PNX Metals : Fountain Head Gold – New High-Grade Results 0 03/15/2020 | 07:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Tally Ho mineralised lodes: 14m at 9.22 g/t Au from 17m in FHRC156, including 2m at 48.58 g/t Au from 19m, 2m at 12.69 g/t Au from 12m in FHRC155, o 2m at 24.03 g/t Au from 66m in FHRC154,

o 10m at 2.55 g/t Au from 70m in FHRC152, and 4m at 7.87 g/t Au from 89m, and 6m at 3.35 g/t Au from 128m

All RC drilling now completed to support metallurgical testwork, increase Mineral Resource confidence and mine development planning; remaining assays due from end of March

Technical studies relating to pit dewatering ongoing and Project Environmental Impact Statement with draft terms of reference received late February PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on drill assays received from the Fountain Head gold development, part of the Company's Hayes Creek Project, located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory. Exceptional gold grades continue to be reported from recent Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling (Table 2) with numerous zones of mineralisation returning grades above the anticipated 0.5 g/t Au mining cut-off grade. Assay results reported in drill holes FHRC149, FHRC152, FHRC154 and FHRC156 in particular confirm high-grade continuity and mineralised extensions along modelled cross cutting and bedding parallel structures, supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate and increasing confidence in the geological model and Project economics. New zones of broad, high-grade gold mineralisation have been intersected near surface in the area between the Fountain Head and Tally Ho mineral lodes over a strike extent of approximately 100m. In this area, historically known as 'Ladder-Vein west', material previously classified as waste or low-grade ore is being assessed as hosting grades that will potentially support early mining and an increase in gold resources. RC drilling to support the first two years of proposed mining has now been completed (Figures 1 and 2) with all assays received relating to January drilling. February drilling assays are still pending and due from the end of March. PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271 1 Managing Director Comment PNX Managing Director James Fox said: Drilling at Fountain Head continues to intersect high-gradenear-surface gold mineralisation that supports and enhances our geological and Mineral Resource model. The potential for the saddle between the two main lodes to host sufficient mineralisation to classify as ore would have favourable impacts on the strip ratio, as well as additional contained gold. Combined with favourable movements in the gold price, these new high-grade areas being delineated within the proposed pit shell have the potential to significantly increase the Project value. We look forward to proving the viability of the project over the coming months to target development from the end of 2020." Figure 1: Fountain Head x-section showing current and historic drill holes with existing Mineral Resource block model. The high-grade gold intersected in FHRC156 highlights an increase in mineralisation along the bedding contact. Ongoing Geotechnical, Metallurgical and Permitting Work Diamond drilling as part of a geotechnical study has been ongoing to assist with open-pit design and confirm historic interpretation, and is due to be completed this month. Selected RC intersections from 2019 drilling have been sent for screen fire analysis to better understand the characteristics of the coarse, nuggetty gold mineralisation, with these results due from the end of March. Once all assays have been received, assessed and reported, an update to the Fountain Head Mineral Resource will be completed. The resource update is expected in April. Company representatives met with the Department of Primary Industry and Resources and the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority (NT EPA) in late February to present the Project and discuss timing of the approvals process and other key issues. Both meetings were constructive, with PNX's plans well received and no significant issues that might affect the proposed project timeline arising. The Company was also provided with draft Terms of Reference (ToR) from the NT EPA. PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271 2 Location of cross- section shown in Figure 1 Figure 2: Fountain Head drill plan showing hole traces and collar locations as previously reported assays (black), reported in this release (blue), holes pending results (green) and deferred holes (red). Blue shadow shows existing pit outline with red hashed outline showing approximate boundary of current 0.7g/t Au resource cut-off projected to surface. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Charles Nesbitt, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Nesbitt has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nesbitt is a full- time contract Exploration Manager with PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.auor contact us: James Fox Managing Director & CEO Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271 3 Fountain Head background The Fountain Head Project hosts a Mineral Resource estimate in mid-2019 of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Table 1) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables). The Company is currently assessing the feasibility of a heap leach operation as a low-cost, scalable option for generating early cashflow from existing gold resources whilst preserving the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Mineral Resources for development at a future point in time. This strategy may also provide an opportunity to enhance overall Hayes Creek Project economics and extend the project mine life with the mined-out Fountain Head pit available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of ore from the Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow deposits. Excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption were achieved from metallurgical testwork (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in PNX accelerating studies and the approvals process for the development of a gold heap leach operation at Fountain Head. Successful gold heap leaching may also lead to the development of other gold deposits in the region, many of which lie within PNX's project areas. Some of these deposits are currently considered "stranded" due to their modest grades and distance from existing processing infrastructure. PNX's longer-term aim is to evolve Fountain Head into a regional processing hub capable of monetising a pipeline of gold and base metals assets. Fountain Head Resource Estimate Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1. Table 1: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019). JORC Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au (g/t) Ounces (Koz) Tally Ho Indicated 0.94 2.0 59 Inferred - - - Total 0.94 2.0 59 Fountain Head Indicated 0.50 1.5 23 Inferred 1.15 1.5 55 Total 1.64 1.5 79 Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho* Indicated 1.43 1.8 83 Inferred 1.15 1.5 55 Total 2.58 1.7 138 * Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements referenced in this release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. 1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC). PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271 4 Fountain Head Drill Results Table Table 2: PNX Drill hole assay summary Fountain Head Project. Significant results reported are those assaying at least 0.5 g/t Au over a 1m interval or greater. Hole ID Type Easting Northing RL Azi Dip Total From To Interval Au (g/t) Depth FHRC149 RC 770860 8510198 106 40 -60.00 139.00 53.00 61.00 8.00 1.51 incl 54.00 55.00 1.00 6.67 and 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.57 and 85.00 90.00 5.00 1.05 incl 89.00 90.00 1.00 3.74 and 102.00 103.00 1.00 0.88 and 129.00 131.00 2.00 0.67 FHRC150 RC 770895 8510175 107 40 -60.00 161.00 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.89 and 49.00 53.00 4.00 0.95 and 59.00 60.00 1.00 9.07 and 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.75 and 108.00 110.00 2.00 2.57 and 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.16 FHRC151 RC 770892 8510152 108 40 -60.00 150.00 6.00 7.00 1.00 0.69 145.00 146.00 1.00 2.78 FHRC152 RC 770932 8510133 107 40 -60.00 163.00 70.00 80.00 10.00 2.55 incl 72.00 78.00 6.00 3.88 and 89.00 93.00 4.00 7.87 incl 89.00 90.00 1.00 29.22 and 108.00 112.00 4.00 2.10 incl 108.00 109.00 1.00 4.81 and 128.00 134.00 6.00 3.35 incl 128.00 130.00 2.00 9.00 and 148.00 149.00 1.00 0.70 FHRC153 RC 770911 8510138 108 40 -60.00 158.00 83.00 92.00 9.00 0.71 and 99.00 102.00 3.00 2.64 incl 99.00 100.00 1.00 6.82 and 129.00 131.00 2.00 2.38 incl 129.00 130.00 1.00 3.63 and 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.55 and 150.00 154.00 4.00 0.66 FHRC154 RC 770955 8510208 106 130 -70.00 185.00 7.00 9.00 2.00 3.09 incl 7.00 8.00 1.00 5.27 and 17.00 18.00 1.00 13.98 and 33.00 34.00 1.00 0.55 and 56.00 60.00 4.00 0.46 and 66.00 68.00 2.00 24.03 incl 66.00 67.00 1.00 37.08 and 78.00 80.00 2.00 6.91 PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271 5 and 85.00 92.00 7.00 1.66 and 113.00 115.00 2.00 2.95 incl 113.00 114.00 1.00 5.28 and 120.00 121.00 1.00 1.36 and 135.00 144.00 9.00 1.06 and 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.79 and 170.00 171.00 1.00 2.06 FHRC155 RC 771068 8510163 50 0 -90.00 50.00 16.00 18.00 2.00 12.69 incl 16.00 17.00 1.00 21.68 FHRC156 RC 771073 8510143 65 0 -90.00 65.00 4.00 5.00 1.00 1.24 and 17.00 31.00 14.00 9.22 incl 19.00 21.00 2.00 48.58 and 46.00 52.00 6.00 2.30 and 56.00 57.00 1.00 3.26 FHRC157 RC 771084 8510151 50 0 -90.00 50.00 23.00 24.00 1.00 0.79 FHRC160D RCDD 770940 8510214 106 40 -63.00 85.70 8.20 11.00 2.80 4.17 incl 9.20 10.40 1.20 8.04 and 22.30 22.70 0.40 0.50 and 27.30 28.25 0.95 0.84 and 45.90 46.20 0.30 2.44 and 78.60 79.40 0.80 1.80 FHDD161 DD 770965 8510223 107 40 -70.00 52.70 8.35 9.60 1.25 14.86 and 42.90 43.30 0.40 0.83 PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271 6 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or • Samples are derived from Reverse Circulation (RC) chips which were techniques specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate cone-split for sampling to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma • All the RC chips used have been geologically logged by the onsite sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should geologist not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Sampling intervals are at 1m intervals for RC chips. Samples were • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity either submitted in 1m intervals and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems • Sample weights were typically 2-5 kg used. • Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the • Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V, Public Report. Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, As, Rb, Sr, Zr, Mo, Ag, Cd, Sn, Sb, W, Hg, • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be Pb, Bi, Th, U, Pd, S, Ba, K, Cs, Sc, Se, Te, and Au) using an Niton relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 XL3T 950 device m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air • All RC drilling was from surface with 5.25" bit with a face sampling techniques blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple hammer. Drilling was carried out by United Drilling Services Pty Ltd, or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other Western Australia using a truck mounted Modern Sandvik DE840 type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Multipurpose Drill Rig • A Relfex downhole survey instrument was used to take single shot positional surveys approximately every 30m downhole Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries • Sample recovery was estimated visually by inspecting the size of the recovery and results assessed. sample collected, and recorded in the geological log at 1m intervals. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure Recovery of insitu regolith and fresh rock was excellent representative nature of the samples. • No relationship has yet been established between sample recovery • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and grade. The vast majority of RC samples were dry, but when and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential samples became wet, there was unavoidable loss of fines (typically 5- loss/gain of fine/coarse material. 10% of the sample weight). This has the possibility of introducing a sample bias. Geological logs include the wet or dry nature of the sample 7 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and • All RC chips have been geologically logged by the onsite geologist at geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate 1m intervals and chip trays have been retained and photographed Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical • Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining, studies. sulphide mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or moisture costean, channel, etc) photography. • Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. portable XRF measurements on each metre sample Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core • All samples were cone split. The splitter was blown with compressor techniques taken. air and cleaned at the end of each rod (6 m) to reduce sample and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and contamination preparation whether sampled wet or dry. • Duplicate field samples were taken each 25th sample by using a dual • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the outlet on the cone splitter to check representivity of sample sample preparation technique. • Individual samples are placed in individual sample bags and clearly • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to identified prior to submission to the laboratory for assay maximise representivity of samples. • The sample sizes are typical for the RC drilling method but caution is • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in warranted given reports of coarse gold during historical mining situ material collected, including for instance results for field operations duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and • Original RC samples were submitted to Intertek NTEL in Alice assay data laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered Springs, Northern Territory for sample preparation before being sent and partial or total. to Perth for Assay. laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, • After crushing and pulverizing to - 75 microns, each sample is tests the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument homogenized within the bowl, and a 200g sub-sample of the make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their pulverized sample is submitted for conventional fire assay for gold derivation, etc. (FA50) • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, • PNX submitted certified reference materials and duplicates samples duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels every 25th sample and also submitted blank quartz material to check of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. laboratory analytical and sample preparation quality at a rate of 3 blanks per 100 • Intertek NTEL have internal QAQC procedures, including certified reference materials, duplicates and blanks, results of which are reviewed by Intertek NTEL prior to reporting to PNX • Visual assessment of the standards, blanks and duplicates shows that a high degree of confidence can be placed in the accuracy and 8 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary precision of the assay data Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • No specific twinned holes have been carried out as yet sampling and alternative company personnel. • No external laboratory assays have been carried out assaying • The use of twinned holes. • All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. information has been entered into a digital database which has been • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. validated for sample overlaps and missing data • All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at site. Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a backed-up server • No adjustments to assays have been made. Where gold assay data has been repeated by the lab, the average value has been reported in the significant intersection calculations Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and data points down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations • used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Downhole surveys have been collected by at approximate 30m intervals downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is encountered

Drill collars have been surveyed using a differential global positioning system (DGPS), to a nominal +/- 20 cm accuracy in the XY direction. Downhole surveys were completed using a Reflex SS single shot camera

Drill collar coordinates are typically recorded in GDA94 (MGA Zone 52), then transformed to Fountain Head Local Grid via Datamine Discover software, with +1000 m added to the RL value

A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents

water-filled conjoined Fountain Head and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of the pit extents A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014, producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation artefacts can be seen

The final DTM used in the resource model is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in size to be manageable within the Datamine software 9 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. At Fountain Head, the data spacing is irregular, although much of the drilling is along north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west.

north-south lines using the Fountain Head Local Grid, dipping at -60°, towards azimuths of either 000° (dipping northward) or 180° (dipping southward). Drill line spacing is typically 20-40 m. On section, holes are spaced 5-30 m apart, with an average of approximately 15 m. There is a rapid decrease in drill data density outside the current resource area, lacking holes north and south, as well as at depth in the east and west. At Fountain Head East, line spacing is typically 20 m. Holes are spaced tightly along drill lines at around 5 m apart, in order to define the central mineralised shear. In this area, no drilling has tested rocks more than 125 m from surface.

At Fountain Head West, drill line spacing is irregular and lines are either 10, 20 or 40 m apart. The areas with 40 m spacing would benefit from infill drilling, particularly in the far west of the resource.

At Tally Ho, line spacing is typically 20 m, although there are at least 4 lines within the Tally Ho orebody with around 30 m spacing. Around 13 holes have reached depths of over 200 m below ground surface, down to around 350 m, targeting deep extensions to the orebody.

The sample spacing is sufficient to establish the grade continuity of mineralised zones

RC samples are collected at routine 1 metre downhole intervals, which is appropriate for RC drilling and for the thickness of the known mineralisation. The 1m samples, for intervals where mineralisation was interpreted to be likely, were submitted for assay.

Four metre composite samples were taken over intervals where the drill hole was not expected to intersect mineralisation. The composite samples were collected by spear sampling the 1m bulk RC samples and combining the spear samples into composite samples over the four metre interval. Where the assays suggested that significant mineralisation may exist within the four metre composite sample, the 1m samples collected from the drill rig mounted cone splitter were then submitted for assay. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of • The drilling has been undertaken on sections orthogonal to the strike data in possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering of the mineralisation. Given the folded nature of the stratigraphy at relation to the deposit type. Fountain Head, and often conformable mineralisation, an effort has geological • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation been made to drill orthogonal to the stratigraphy. This means holes structure of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a on each section are often drilled at different orientations. For the most part, holes are drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Some 10 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. holes, however, have been drilled down dip of the stratigraphy, and sub-parallel to the mineralisation. Holes at Tally Ho and Fountain Head East, where the mineralisation is more shear hosted and linear, have been drilled at a high angle to the mineralisation. Most drill holes are oriented to intersect mineralisation close to perpendicular to the interpreted orientation of the main zone of mineralisation. • The relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is not considered to have introduced a sampling bias. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Logging, and sampling has been carried out by PNX personnel who security are always on-site during drilling, and samples are submitted to the laboratory by the same people • No third parties have been allowed access to the samples Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • No audits or reviews have been carried out at this point reviews • Visual comparison of the assay results with the field portable XRF shows an acceptable correlation with lab results Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including • The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint 879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4, land tenure ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124 status historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental • All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111, settings. NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any • PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. owners, which governs land access and other obligations for each party. No other landowner access agreements are in place • Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and operation of these project tenements • The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments exist 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. done by other parties The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken place when the project has been owned by the following companies:

o PNX Metals (2018)

o GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) o Northern Gold (2004 to 2006)

o Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) o Zapopan (1989 to 1991)

o NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) o Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988)

o Australian Coal and Gold (1982).

PNX Metals (2018) GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008) Northern Gold (2004 to 2006) Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994) Zapopan (1989 to 1991) NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989) Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988) Australian Coal and Gold (1982). The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.

In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.

northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest- southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre- orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn- orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids. Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).

sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone). The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.

sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest-southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association. Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary 1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the deposits were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in 2007-2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz • See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a new mineral resource estimate Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological units are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within the South Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub vertical shear related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and saddle reefs at lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the hinge zone of the anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down dip on the limbs Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information details for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, • Reported results are interval length weighted aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high • No high cut-off grades have been applied methods grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Reported intersections are classified as significant if they occur at a • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade minimum of 0.5 g/t Au, although mining cut-offs may be significantly results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used lower or higher, depending on the depth of the intersection for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of • All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths between Exploration Results. • Due to the folded nature of some mineralised zones, and unknown mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole geometry of extensions to mineralisation, there is no clear relationship widths and angle is known, its nature should be reported. yet between intersected width and true width intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there lengths should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of • Refer to the main body of this announcement intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not • All matters of importance have been included reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported • All relevant information has been included substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical exploration survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and data method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral • Further drill work will be focused on testing for dip extensions and extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). strike extensions and to confirm grade and geological continuity • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, implied by the current block model including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, • Further metallurgical work including materials handling and column provided this information is not commercially sensitive. tests will be conducted and incorporated in the assessment of Fountain Head heap leaching

