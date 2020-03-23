Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  PNX Metals Limited    PNX   AU000000PNX6

PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNX Metals : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:27am EDT

ASX Announcement

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

23 March 2020

Rose Park, SA 5067

Australia

This announcement has been authorised to

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

be lodged with the ASX by the Board of

Directors of PNX Metals Limited.

info@pnxmetals.com.au

www.pnxmetals.com.au

Notice Under Section 708A (5)(e) of the Corporations Act

PNX Metals Limited ('Company') (ASX: PNX) has today issued a total of 107,333,334 ordinary shares as follows:

  1. 33,333,334 ordinary shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors under a capital raising announced to the ASX on 18 March 2020. The related Appendix 2A was lodged with the ASX earlier today, 23 March 2020; and,
  2. 74,000,000 ordinary shares were issued pursuant to an exercise of unlisted options at 1.5c per share. The related Appendix 2A was lodged with the ASX earlier today, 23 March 2020.

The Company advises that:

  1. as a disclosing entity, the Company is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations;
  2. the shares placed and shares issued on exercise of options are in the same class of ordinary share as are quoted on the ASX;
  3. the Company issued all of these shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  4. as at the date of this notice:
    • the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    • the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
    • there is no excluded information (as defined in sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Act) in relation to the Company.

By order of the Board:

For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.auor contact us:

Angelo Gaudio

Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

1

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 05:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PNX METALS LIMITED
01:27aPNX METALS : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
03/18PNX METALS : receives $1.6 million to advance Fountain Head Gold Project develop..
AQ
03/17PNX METALS : receives $1.6 million to advance Fountain Head
PU
03/17PNX METALS : Proposed issue of Securities – PNX
PU
03/15PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold – New High-Grade Results
PU
03/06PNX METALS : 31 Dec 2019 Half-Year Financial Statements & Directors Report
PU
02/26PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold - Drilling Results and Project Update
AQ
02/24PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold – Drilling Results and Project Update
PU
01/29PNX METALS : December 2019 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports
PU
2019PNX METALS LIMITED : - Appointment of Lead Financial Adviser for Fountain Head G..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -2,70 M
Net income 2020 -1,50 M
Finance 2020 2,60 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 9,74 M
Chart PNX METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PNX Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01  AUD
Last Close Price 0,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Fox Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Angelo Gaudio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul John Dowd Non-Executive Director
Peter James Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNX METALS LIMITED-42.86%6
ANTOFAGASTA-28.73%7 567
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-1.49%4 901
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%3 702
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.-0.61%2 738
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-55.96%2 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group