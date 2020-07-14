Log in
PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/13
0.015 AUD   +7.14%
PNX METALS : Trading Halt
PU
05/18PNX METALS : Further high-grade gold at Fountain Head
PU
04/06PNX METALS : Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core at Fountain Head Project
AQ
PNX Metals : Trading Halt

07/14/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Market Announcement

14 July 2020

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of PNX Metals Limited ('PNX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 16 July 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

14 July 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

Rose Park, SA 5067

Australia

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

info@pnxmetals.com.au

14 July 2020

www.pnxmetals.com.au

Mr Alex Sutton

Advisor, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: alex.sutton@asx.com.au companies_sydney@asx.com.au

14 July 2020

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) hereby requests a trading halt be placed on its quoted fully paid ordinary shares immediately on Tuesday, 14th July 2020, pending an announcement for a joint venture arrangement in relation to the Fountain Head project and infrastructure.

PNX requests a trading halt until this announcement is released, or the commencement of trading on Thursday 16th July 2019.

PNX Metals Limited is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Angelo Gaudio

Company Secretary

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

1

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 02:50:03 UTC
