PNX Metals : Trading Halt

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 info@pnxmetals.com.au 14 July 2020 www.pnxmetals.com.au

Mr Alex Sutton

Advisor, Listings Compliance

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

By email: alex.sutton@asx.com.au companies_sydney@asx.com.au

14 July 2020

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) hereby requests a trading halt be placed on its quoted fully paid ordinary shares immediately on Tuesday, 14th July 2020, pending an announcement for a joint venture arrangement in relation to the Fountain Head project and infrastructure.

PNX requests a trading halt until this announcement is released, or the commencement of trading on Thursday 16th July 2019.

PNX Metals Limited is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.

Yours sincerely,

Angelo Gaudio

Company Secretary