PNX Metals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
14 July 2020
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of PNX Metals Limited ('PNX') will be placed in trading halt at the request of PNX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 16 July 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
|
|
14 July 2020
Dear Alex,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) hereby requests a trading halt be placed on its quoted fully paid ordinary shares immediately on Tuesday, 14th July 2020, pending an announcement for a joint venture arrangement in relation to the Fountain Head project and infrastructure.
PNX requests a trading halt until this announcement is released, or the commencement of trading on Thursday 16th July 2019.
PNX Metals Limited is not aware of any reasons why the trading halt should not be granted.
Yours sincerely,
Angelo Gaudio
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
