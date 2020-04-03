Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  PNX Metals Limited    PNX   AU000000PNX6

PNX METALS LIMITED

(PNX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/31
0.005 AUD   +11.11%
04:48aPNX METALS : Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core at Fountain Head Project
PU
03/23PNX METALS : Appendix 2A
PU
03/23PNX METALS : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PNX Metals : Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core at Fountain Head Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:48am EDT

ASX Announcement

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road

Rose Park, SA 5067

03 April 2020

Australia

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

This announcement has been authorised to

Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288

be lodged with the ASX by the Board of

info@pnxmetals.com.au

Directors of PNX Metals Limited.

www.pnxmetals.com.au

Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core - Fountain Head Project

  • Multiple occurrences of visible gold identified within fractured quartz veining in diamond drill core between 145m and 181m in hole FHDD181 from the Tally Ho lode
  • This new information suggests a thickening and extension of the Tally Ho lode which remains open down-dip
  • Logging and assays to be completed when access to site is re-established
  • Previously reported RC drilling at Fountain Head supports new, near-surface high- grade mineralisation, including:
    1. 14m at 9.22 g/t Au from 17m in FHRC156, including
      • 2m at 48.58 g/t Au from 19m
  • Remaining RC assays pending with updated Mineral Resource due in May 2020

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to report multiple occurrences of visible gold identified in diamond drill core from the Fountain Head gold Project ("Project"), part of the Company's broader Hayes Creek Project, located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.

Two diamond drill holes were completed in March to provide geotechnical information for the proposed open-pit mining operation and to capture new geological data from the south eastern end of the Tally Ho lode.

The first diamond hole drilled into the Tally Ho zone by PNX (FHDD181), intersected multiple occurrences of visible gold mineralisation in fractured quartz veining between 145m and 180m down hole, which is interpreted as the extension and thickening of the Tally Ho mineralisation down-dip (Figures 1, 2 and 3).

The visible gold, up to 0.5 mm in size, occurs in late stage fracturing of the quartz veining and has been geologically logged in the core in nine separate locations down hole, at; 145.25m, 161.35m, 166.36m, 171.75m, 171.78m, 172.35m, 173.43m, 174.02m and 180.09m.

The safety of PNX employees and contractors is paramount, and appropriate measures are being taken in line with government advice regarding COVID-19, in particular relating to interstate travel. As such, the remaining 20m of FHDD181 will be logged and all assaying completed at a later date when access to site can be permanently re-established.

Drill hole FHDD181, and the occurrence of visible gold in the core is significant as it suggests not only that the highly prospective Tally Ho lode remains open along strike and at depth to the south-east (Figures 4 and 5), but that the majority of quartz veins at Tally Ho, in addition to those that have been identified as containing visible gold, have the potential to host significant coarse and nuggetty gold mineralisation.

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

1

This new information is in addition to exceptional gold grades reported recently from reverse circulation (RC) drilling (see ASX release 16 March 2020), where new zones of broad high-grade gold mineralisation, including 14m at 9.22 g/t Au from 17m in FHRC156, have been intersected near surface in the area between the Fountain Head and Tally Ho lodes over a strike extent of approximately 100m. In this area, historically known as 'Ladder- Vein west', material previously classified as waste or low-grade ore is being assessed for the potential to host grades that will potentially support early mining and an increase in gold resources.

Managing Director Comment PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "The drilling we are undertaking at Fountain Head continues to deliver significant results, which will help strengthen the case for the development of a heap leach operation as a source of early cashflow for the Company. The presence of visible gold in the first diamond hole we have drilled at Tally Ho is particularly pleasing and supports our positive view on the potential of the area to continue to deliver gold ounces into the Project. "

Figure 1: Visible gold in the Tally Ho lode at Fountain Head in FHDD181 at 145.25m

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

2

Figure 2: Visible gold in the Tally Ho lode at Fountain Head in FHDD181 at 174.02m

Figure 3: Visible gold in diamond core at 173.43m and 174.02m from the Tally Ho lode at Fountain Head

Note: With respect to the gold identified during logging of FHDD181, any visual estimates are uncertain in nature and should not be taken as a substitute for appropriate laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results will be reported when the Company receives them.

Table 1

Drill Hole

Core

Easting

Northing

RL

End of hole

Azimuth

Dip

diameter

(GDA94, z52)

(GDA94, z52)

depth (m)

(GDA94, z52)

FHDD181

NQ

771333.588

8510055.569

104.38

205.7

295

-60

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

3

Figure 4: Cross section showing visible gold and position of FHDD181 in relation to Tally Ho lode

FHDD181 Visible gold observed in core

Figure 5: Fountain Head drill plan showing hole traces and collar locations as previously reported assays (black), reported in this release (blue), holes pending results (green) and deferred holes (red). Blue shadow shows existing pit outline with red hashed outline showing approximate boundary of current 0.7g/t Au resource cut-off projected to surface.

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

4

Ongoing Geotechnical, Metallurgical and Permitting Work

Selected RC intersections from 2019 drilling at Fountain Head have been sent for screen fire analysis to better understand the characteristics of the coarse, nuggetty gold mineralisation, with these results due shortly. Once all assays have been received, assessed and reported, an update to the Fountain Head Mineral Resource will be completed. The resource update is expected in early May.

The Company has been provided with draft Terms of Reference by the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority which it is now using to finalise the technical information required for the Project Environmental Statement. Many Government departments are operating with skeleton staff due to Government advice and restrictions relating to COVID-19, it is unknown at this stage how or if the Project approvals timeline will be affected.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Charles Nesbitt, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Nesbitt has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nesbitt is a full- time contract Exploration Manager with PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears

For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.auor contact us:

James Fox

Managing Director & CEO

Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

5

Fountain Head background

In mid-2019, PNX announced a new Mineral Resource estimate for Fountain Head of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Table 1) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables).

The Company is currently assessing the feasibility of a heap leach operation as a low-cost, scalable option for generating early cashflow from existing gold resources whilst preserving the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Mineral Resources for development at a future point in time. This strategy may also provide an opportunity to enhance overall Hayes Creek Project economics and extend the project mine life with the mined-out Fountain Head pit available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of ore from the Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow deposits.

Excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption were achieved from metallurgical testwork (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in PNX accelerating studies and the approvals process for the development of a gold heap leach operation at Fountain Head.

Successful gold heap leaching may also lead to the development of other gold deposits in the region, many of which lie within PNX's project areas. Some of these deposits are currently considered "stranded" due to their modest grades and distance from existing processing infrastructure. PNX's longer-term aim is to evolve Fountain Head into a regional processing hub capable of monetising a pipeline of gold and base metals assets.

Fountain Head Resource Estimate

Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1.

Table 1: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019).

JORC Classification

Tonnage (Mt)

Au (g/t)

Ounces (Koz)

Tally Ho

Indicated

0.94

2.0

59

Inferred

-

-

-

Total

0.94

2.0

59

Fountain Head

Indicated

0.50

1.5

23

Inferred

1.15

1.5

55

Total

1.64

1.5

79

Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*

Indicated

1.43

1.8

83

Inferred

1.15

1.5

55

Total

2.58

1.7

138

* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements referenced in this release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the

Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

6

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or

The HQ3 diamond core has not yet been split and sampled.

techniques

specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate

185.2m of 205.7m of FHDD181 has been geologically logged by the

to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma

onsite geologist. Core cutting and sampling will be carried out at a later

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

date when access to site can be re-established as a result of

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Government advice and COVD-19 travel restrictions.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity

Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter

and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems

Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V, Cr,

used.

Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, Zn, As, Rb, Sr, Zr, Mo, Ag, Cd, Sn, Sb, W, Hg, Pb,

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Bi, Th, U, Pd, S, Ba, K, Cs, Sc, Se, Te, and Au) using an Niton XL3T

Public Report.

500 device

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Mineralised intercepts have been verified using the field portable XRF

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1

instrument which gives a qualitative measure of the relevant elemental

m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

abundances

for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required,

such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air

Geological logging relates to diamond drilling. Drilling was carried out

techniques

blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple

by AMWD Drilling Services Pty Ltd, using an Alton HD900 drilling rig

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

Core diameter was HQ3 (61.1mm).

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

A Boart-Longyear Trueshot survey tool calibrated in 2019, was used at

regular intervals (approximately every 30m downhole) as instructed by

PNX's on-site geologist to monitor the downhole position

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries

Core recovery was measured for each core run (typically 3 m), with

recovery

and results assessed.

core recoveries averaging 94%

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

No relationship has been established between core recovery and

representative nature of the samples.

grade, there is no reason to expect a sample bias exists

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade

and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential

loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and

185.2m of 205.7m of FHDD181 diamond drill core has been

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate

geologically and geotechnically logged by the onsite geologist

7

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

RQD was measured for each metre.

studies.

All core has been photographed both wet and dry

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or

Intervals with like geological characteristics are logged in detail, with

costean, channel, etc) photography.

sample boundaries corresponding to changes in geology

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining, sulphide

mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample moisture

Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and

portable XRF measurements on each metre sample

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core

All core was cleaned and metre intervals marked up.

techniques

taken.

Sampling has not yet been carried out on the diamond drill core, this

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and

will take place when sire access can be re-established and geological

preparation

whether sampled wet or dry.

and geotechnical logging can be finalised

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the

sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in

situ material collected, including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and

No assaying has taken place

assay data

laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered

Density determinations are yet to be undertaken on the diamond drill

and

partial or total.

core

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,

Field portable XRF measurements were taken for 34 elements using a

tests

the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument

Niton XL3T 500 device

make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their

Appropriate QAQC procedures, including certified reference materials,

derivation, etc.

duplicates and blanks, will be used during laboratory analysis

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels

of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

FHDD181 was designed to provide information to enable geotechnical

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

evaluation of proposed pit wall design and to provide technical

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

information to inform the geological model

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data

No specific twinned holes have been carried out although drilling is with

verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

the resource envelope with other drill holes in close proximity

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No laboratory assays have been completed as yet

All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to

8

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling

information has been entered into a digital database which has been

validated for sample overlaps and missing data

All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at site.

Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a

backed-up server

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and

Downhole surveys have been collected at approximate 30m intervals

data points

down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations

downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

encountered in pyrrhotite bearing mineralisation

Specification of the grid system used.

The drill collars were located using a Garmin GPS Map 60 hand-held

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

GPS unit and verified using a second unit. The drill hole locations are

considered accurate to within 5m and will be picked up with differential

GPS prior to any new resource estimation. All coordinates are quoted

using the GDA94 datum and projected to MGA zone 52

A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an

accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head

and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely

controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer

sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of

the pit extents.

A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014,

producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial

photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation

artefacts can be seen.

The final DTM used is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been

updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in

size to be manageable within the Datamine software

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The diamond drill holes designed for geotechnical drilling are not

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

designed on a regular grid pattern and therefore the drill spacing is

distribution

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

irregular; however the pre-existing overall drill spacing within the

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

mineralised zone is approximately 20 x 20m

classifications applied.

No sampling has taken place as yet

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

The drill holes have been designed to cross cut the main lithology to

data in

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering

maximise structural, geotechnical and geological data

relation to

the deposit type.

Any biasing effect is yet to be determined as no samples have been

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation

taken

of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a

9

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

geological

sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

structure

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Logging has been carried out by PNX and contract personnel who are

security

always on-site during drilling.

No third parties have been allowed access to the samples

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audits have been carried out at this point

reviews

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint

879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4,

land tenure

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,

MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124

status

historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental

All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111,

settings.

NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease owners,

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

which governs land access and other obligations for each party. No

other landowner access agreements are in place

Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and

hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and

operation of these project tenements

The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments

exist

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to

done by other

sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken

parties

place when the project has been owned by the following companies:

PNX Metals (2018)

GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008)

Northern Gold (2004 to 2006)

10

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994)

Zapopan (1989 to 1991)

NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989)

Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988)

Australian Coal and Gold (1982).

The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.

In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest-southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre-orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn-orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.

Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).

The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest- southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.

Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the deposits

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in 2007-

2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz

See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a

new mineral resource estimate

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and

crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of

a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological units

are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within the South

Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub vertical shear

related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and saddle reefs at

lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the hinge zone of the

anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down dip on the limbs

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information

details

for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in

metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from

the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Reported intersections are based on identification of coarse visible gold

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

through visual logging of the core by the site geologist.

methods

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

No sampling has been carried out at this stage.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used

for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values

should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths

between

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

mineralisation

Exploration Results.

widths and

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole

intercept

angle is known, its nature should be reported.

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true

width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of

Refer to the main body of this announcement

intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

All matters of importance have been included

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades

and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

All relevant information has been included

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical

exploration

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

data

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential

deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral

PNX is undertaking technical studies to assess future project

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

development.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,

FHDD181 will require further geological logging, density

including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,

measurements and geotechnical logging prior to sampling and assay.

provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

FHDD181 is one of six proposed diamond drill holes required for

geotechnical studies to inform pit design.

13

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PNX METALS LIMITED
04:48aPNX METALS : Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core at Fountain Head Project
PU
03/23PNX METALS : Appendix 2A
PU
03/23PNX METALS : Notice under Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act
PU
03/18PNX METALS : receives $1.6 million to advance Fountain Head Gold Project develop..
AQ
03/17PNX METALS : receives $1.6 million to advance Fountain Head
PU
03/17PNX METALS : Proposed issue of Securities – PNX
PU
03/15PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold – New High-Grade Results
PU
03/06PNX METALS : 31 Dec 2019 Half-Year Financial Statements & Directors Report
PU
02/26PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold - Drilling Results and Project Update
AQ
02/24PNX METALS : Fountain Head Gold – Drilling Results and Project Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -2,70 M
Net income 2020 -1,50 M
Finance 2020 2,60 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 12,7 M
Chart PNX METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PNX Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01  AUD
Last Close Price 0,01  AUD
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Fox Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Angelo Gaudio Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul John Dowd Non-Executive Director
Peter James Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNX METALS LIMITED0.00%8
ANTOFAGASTA-17.26%9 488
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-0.56%4 983
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS-50.95%3 485
VEDANTA LIMITED1.97%3 181
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.1.91%2 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group