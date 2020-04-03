PNX Metals : Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core at Fountain Head Project
0
04/03/2020 | 04:48am EDT
ASX Announcement
Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road
Rose Park, SA 5067
03 April 2020
Australia
Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188
This announcement has been authorised to
Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288
be lodged with the ASX by the Board of
info@pnxmetals.com.au
Directors of PNX Metals Limited.
www.pnxmetals.com.au
Visible Gold in Diamond Drill Core - Fountain Head Project
Multiple occurrences of visible gold identified within fractured quartz veining in diamond drill core between 145m and 181m in hole FHDD181 from the Tally Ho lode
This new information suggests a thickening and extension of the Tally Ho lode which remains open down-dip
Logging and assays to be completed when access to site is re-established
Previously reported RC drilling at Fountain Head supports new, near-surface high- grade mineralisation, including:
14m at 9.22 g/t Au from 17m in FHRC156, including
2m at 48.58 g/t Au from 19m
Remaining RC assays pending with updated Mineral Resource due in May 2020
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to report multiple occurrences of visible gold identified in diamond drill core from the Fountain Head gold Project ("Project"), part of the Company's broader Hayes Creek Project, located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.
Two diamond drill holes were completed in March to provide geotechnical information for the proposed open-pit mining operation and to capture new geological data from the south eastern end of the Tally Ho lode.
The first diamond hole drilled into the Tally Ho zone by PNX (FHDD181), intersected multiple occurrences of visible gold mineralisation in fractured quartz veining between 145m and 180m down hole, which is interpreted as the extension and thickening of the Tally Ho mineralisation down-dip (Figures 1, 2 and 3).
The visible gold, up to 0.5 mm in size, occurs in late stage fracturing of the quartz veining and has been geologically logged in the core in nine separate locations down hole, at; 145.25m, 161.35m, 166.36m, 171.75m, 171.78m, 172.35m, 173.43m, 174.02m and 180.09m.
The safety of PNX employees and contractors is paramount, and appropriate measures are being taken in line with government advice regarding COVID-19, in particular relating to interstate travel. As such, the remaining 20m of FHDD181 will be logged and all assaying completed at a later date when access to site can be permanently re-established.
Drill hole FHDD181, and the occurrence of visible gold in the core is significant as it suggests not only that the highly prospective Tally Ho lode remains open along strike and at depth to the south-east (Figures 4 and 5), but that the majority of quartz veins at Tally Ho, in addition to those that have been identified as containing visible gold, have the potential to host significant coarse and nuggetty gold mineralisation.
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
1
This new information is in addition to exceptional gold grades reported recently from reverse circulation (RC) drilling (see ASX release 16 March 2020), where new zones of broad high-grade gold mineralisation, including 14m at 9.22 g/t Au from 17m in FHRC156, have been intersected near surface in the area between the Fountain Head and Tally Ho lodes over a strike extent of approximately 100m. In this area, historically known as 'Ladder- Vein west', material previously classified as waste or low-grade ore is being assessed for the potential to host grades that will potentially support early mining and an increase in gold resources.
Managing Director Comment PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "The drilling we are undertaking at Fountain Head continues to deliver significant results, which will help strengthen the case for the development of a heap leach operation as a source of early cashflow for the Company. The presence of visible gold in the first diamond hole we have drilled at Tally Ho is particularly pleasing and supports our positive view on the potential of the area to continue to deliver gold ounces into the Project. "
Figure 1: Visible gold in the Tally Ho lode at Fountain Head in FHDD181 at 145.25m
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
2
Figure 2: Visible gold in the Tally Ho lode at Fountain Head in FHDD181 at 174.02m
Figure 3: Visible gold in diamond core at 173.43m and 174.02m from the Tally Ho lode at Fountain Head
Note: With respect to the gold identified during logging of FHDD181, any visual estimates are uncertain in nature and should not be taken as a substitute for appropriate laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results will be reported when the Company receives them.
Table 1
Drill Hole
Core
Easting
Northing
RL
End of hole
Azimuth
Dip
diameter
(GDA94, z52)
(GDA94, z52)
depth (m)
(GDA94, z52)
FHDD181
NQ
771333.588
8510055.569
104.38
205.7
295
-60
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
3
Figure 4: Cross section showing visible gold and position of FHDD181 in relation to Tally Ho lode
FHDD181 Visible gold observed in core
Figure 5: Fountain Head drill plan showing hole traces and collar locations as previously reported assays (black), reported in this release (blue), holes pending results (green) and deferred holes (red). Blue shadow shows existing pit outline with red hashed outline showing approximate boundary of current 0.7g/t Au resource cut-off projected to surface.
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
4
Ongoing Geotechnical, Metallurgical and Permitting Work
Selected RC intersections from 2019 drilling at Fountain Head have been sent for screen fire analysis to better understand the characteristics of the coarse, nuggetty gold mineralisation, with these results due shortly. Once all assays have been received, assessed and reported, an update to the Fountain Head Mineral Resource will be completed. The resource update is expected in early May.
The Company has been provided with draft Terms of Reference by the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority which it is now using to finalise the technical information required for the Project Environmental Statement. Many Government departments are operating with skeleton staff due to Government advice and restrictions relating to COVID-19, it is unknown at this stage how or if the Project approvals timeline will be affected.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Charles Nesbitt, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Nesbitt has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Nesbitt is a full- time contract Exploration Manager with PNX Metals Ltd and consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears
In mid-2019, PNX announced a new Mineral Resource estimate for Fountain Head of 2.58Mt at 1.7g/t Au for 138,000 oz Au (Table 1) (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012, see ASX release 11 July 2019 for full details including JORC tables).
The Company is currently assessing the feasibility of a heap leach operation as a low-cost, scalable option for generating early cashflow from existing gold resources whilst preserving the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Mineral Resources for development at a future point in time. This strategy may also provide an opportunity to enhance overall Hayes Creek Project economics and extend the project mine life with the mined-out Fountain Head pit available for use as tailings storage from subsequent sulphide flotation of ore from the Mt Bonnie and Iron Blow deposits.
Excellent gold recoveries with low reagent consumption were achieved from metallurgical testwork (see ASX release 7 November 2019) resulting in PNX accelerating studies and the approvals process for the development of a gold heap leach operation at Fountain Head.
Successful gold heap leaching may also lead to the development of other gold deposits in the region, many of which lie within PNX's project areas. Some of these deposits are currently considered "stranded" due to their modest grades and distance from existing processing infrastructure. PNX's longer-term aim is to evolve Fountain Head into a regional processing hub capable of monetising a pipeline of gold and base metals assets.
Fountain Head Resource Estimate
Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1.
Table 1: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method (see PNX ASX release 11 July 2019).
JORC Classification
Tonnage (Mt)
Au (g/t)
Ounces (Koz)
Tally Ho
Indicated
0.94
2.0
59
Inferred
-
-
-
Total
0.94
2.0
59
Fountain Head
Indicated
0.50
1.5
23
Inferred
1.15
1.5
55
Total
1.64
1.5
79
Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*
Indicated
1.43
1.8
83
Inferred
1.15
1.5
55
Total
2.58
1.7
138
* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements referenced in this release continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the
Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
6
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or
• The HQ3 diamond core has not yet been split and sampled.
techniques
specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate
• 185.2m of 205.7m of FHDD181 has been geologically logged by the
to the minerals under investigation, such as downhole gamma
onsite geologist. Core cutting and sampling will be carried out at a later
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
date when access to site can be re-established as a result of
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Government advice and COVD-19 travel restrictions.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity
• Magnetic susceptibility measurements were taken using KT-10 meter
and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems
• Field portable XRF measurements taken for 34 elements (Ca, Ti, V, Cr,
by AMWD Drilling Services Pty Ltd, using an Alton HD900 drilling rig
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
• Core diameter was HQ3 (61.1mm).
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
• A Boart-Longyear Trueshot survey tool calibrated in 2019, was used at
regular intervals (approximately every 30m downhole) as instructed by
PNX's on-site geologist to monitor the downhole position
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries
• Core recovery was measured for each core run (typically 3 m), with
recovery
and results assessed.
core recoveries averaging 94%
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
•
No relationship has been established between core recovery and
representative nature of the samples.
grade, there is no reason to expect a sample bias exists
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade
and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential
loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and
•
185.2m of 205.7m of FHDD181 diamond drill core has been
geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate
geologically and geotechnically logged by the onsite geologist
7
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical
• RQD was measured for each metre.
studies.
• All core has been photographed both wet and dry
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or
• Intervals with like geological characteristics are logged in detail, with
costean, channel, etc) photography.
sample boundaries corresponding to changes in geology
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
• Log fields include lithology, colour, grainsize, texture, veining, sulphide
•
mineralisation, alteration, strength, recovery and sample moisture
Logs have been aided by the use of magnetic susceptibility and
portable XRF measurements on each metre sample
Sub-sampling
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core
• All core was cleaned and metre intervals marked up.
techniques
taken.
• Sampling has not yet been carried out on the diamond drill core, this
and sample
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and
will take place when sire access can be re-established and geological
preparation
whether sampled wet or dry.
and geotechnical logging can be finalised
• For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the
sample preparation technique.
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
maximise representivity of samples.
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in
situ material collected, including for instance results for field
duplicate/second-half sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
being sampled.
Quality of
• The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and
• No assaying has taken place
assay data
laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered
• Density determinations are yet to be undertaken on the diamond drill
and
partial or total.
core
laboratory
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc,
• Field portable XRF measurements were taken for 34 elements using a
tests
the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument
Niton XL3T 500 device
make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their
• Appropriate QAQC procedures, including certified reference materials,
derivation, etc.
duplicates and blanks, will be used during laboratory analysis
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels
of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
• FHDD181 was designed to provide information to enable geotechnical
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
evaluation of proposed pit wall design and to provide technical
assaying
• The use of twinned holes.
information to inform the geological model
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data
• No specific twinned holes have been carried out although drilling is with
verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
the resource envelope with other drill holes in close proximity
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
• No laboratory assays have been completed as yet
•
All logging has been carried out using standardised logging codes to
8
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
professional standards. All geological, geotechnical and sampling
information has been entered into a digital database which has been
validated for sample overlaps and missing data
• All hard copies of information are stored in a secure compound at site.
Digital copies are held on site and at PNX's Adelaide office on a
backed-up server
Location of
• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and
• Downhole surveys have been collected at approximate 30m intervals
data points
down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations
downhole and manually adjusted where magnetic interference is
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
encountered in pyrrhotite bearing mineralisation
• Specification of the grid system used.
• The drill collars were located using a Garmin GPS Map 60 hand-held
• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
GPS unit and verified using a second unit. The drill hole locations are
considered accurate to within 5m and will be picked up with differential
GPS prior to any new resource estimation. All coordinates are quoted
using the GDA94 datum and projected to MGA zone 52
• A hydrographic survey was conducted in January 2019 to obtain an
accurate pit floor surface of the water-filled conjoined Fountain Head
and Tally Ho open pits. Measurements were made using a remotely
controlled hydrographic craft fitted with an RTK GPS and Ceducer
sonar system. The remote craft recorded data over a 5 m grid plan of
the pit extents.
• A Terra 3D aerial drone was flown over the Project area in July 2014,
producing a high quality DTM surface and a composited aerial
photograph using a CanonIXUS127HS camera. Some vegetation
artefacts can be seen.
• The final DTM used is a version of the Terra 3D DTM that has been
updated with the 2019 hydrographic survey DTM, and then reduced in
size to be manageable within the Datamine software
Data spacing
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
• The diamond drill holes designed for geotechnical drilling are not
and
• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the
designed on a regular grid pattern and therefore the drill spacing is
distribution
degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
irregular; however the pre-existing overall drill spacing within the
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
mineralised zone is approximately 20 x 20m
classifications applied.
• No sampling has taken place as yet
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Orientation of
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
• The drill holes have been designed to cross cut the main lithology to
data in
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering
maximise structural, geotechnical and geological data
relation to
the deposit type.
• Any biasing effect is yet to be determined as no samples have been
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation
taken
of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a
9
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
geological
sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
structure
Sample
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Logging has been carried out by PNX and contract personnel who are
security
always on-site during drilling.
• No third parties have been allowed access to the samples
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
• No audits have been carried out at this point
reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
• The Project comprises four granted Mineral Leases (MLs) totaling
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint
879.67 hectares, all 100% owned by PNX. These include MLN4,
land tenure
ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests,
MLN1020, MLN1034 and ML31124
status
historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental
•
All mineral titles are situated within Perpetual Pastoral Lease 1111,
settings.
NT Portion 695, known as Ban Ban Springs Station
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
• PNX has entered into an arrangement with the pastoral lease owners,
known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
which governs land access and other obligations for each party. No
other landowner access agreements are in place
• Native Title has been extinguished over the Mineral Leases, and
hence, Native Title issues will not affect the development and
operation of these project tenements
• The Mineral Leases are in good standing and no known impediments
exist
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
• The Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits have been subject to
done by other
sporadic exploration over a long period of time. Drilling has taken
parties
place when the project has been owned by the following companies:
•
PNX Metals (2018)
• GBS Gold International (2006 to 2008)
• Northern Gold (2004 to 2006)
10
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
• Dominion Mining Limited (DML) (1993 to 1994)
• Zapopan (1989 to 1991)
• NT Gold Mining (NTGM) (1988 to 1989)
• Destiny Prospecting (1987 to 1988)
• Australian Coal and Gold (1982).
• The mineralisation at Fountain Head and Tally Ho occurs within the upper units of the Mount Bonnie Formation, the uppermost division of the South Alligator Group, open folded sequence of mainly pelitic and psammitic Lower Proterozoic sediments with interlayered tuff units. These cyclic siltstone, mudstone and greywacke packages have been metamorphosed to greenschist facies.
• In the area, stratigraphy is folded along northwest-southeast axes that plunge shallowly to the southeast. The southeast-striking anticline has variable limb dips and the axis is faulted by northwest-southeast trending faults. The sequence has been intruded by pre-orogenic dolerite sills of the Zamu Dolerite and several late syn-orogenic to post-orogenic Proterozoic granitoids.
• Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical "ladder vein" styled mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone).
• The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the south of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the western limb of the Fountain Head anticline. The Tally Ho deposit strikes sub-parallel to the Fountain Head deposit and consists of a linear zone of mineralisation striking northwest- southeast and plunging to the southeast. The quartz veins are 1-20 cm thick and host gold with a minor pyrite-arsenopyrite association.
• Previous mining at Fountain Head has consisted of small-scale mining of quartz reefs and alluvials from 1886 sporadically up to1989. In 1995, Dominion Mining Ltd carried out trial open pit mining at Fountain Head. The Tally Ho lodes were discovered in 2006 and the deposits
11
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
were mined to approximately 50m below surface by GBS in 2007-
2008, producing approximately 1.13Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 60,200oz
• See ASX release 11 July 2019 where PNX published the results of a
new mineral resource estimate
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
• Mineralisation at Fountain Head occurs as conformable and
crosscutting lodes within mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units of
a NW /SE striking anticline that plunges to the SE. The lithological units
are believed to belong to the Mount Bonnie Formation, within the South
Alligator Group. Gold mineralisation is hosted by sub vertical shear
related stock-works, fracture zones in grey-wackes and saddle reefs at
lithological contacts. Most of the resource is in the hinge zone of the
anticline with gold grade rapidly tapering off down dip on the limbs
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
• Refer to table and diagram in main announcement for drill summary
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information
details
for all Material drill holes:
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in
metres) of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from
the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly
explain why this is the case.
Data
• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
• Reported intersections are based on identification of coarse visible gold
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high
through visual logging of the core by the site geologist.
methods
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
• No sampling has been carried out at this stage.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used
for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of
such aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values
should be clearly stated.
Relationship
• These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
• All significant intersections are quote as downhole widths
between
12
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
mineralisation
Exploration Results.
widths and
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole
intercept
angle is known, its nature should be reported.
lengths
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true
width not known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of
• Refer to the main body of this announcement
intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being
reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of
drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
• Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
• All matters of importance have been included
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades
and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
• All relevant information has been included
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical
exploration
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and
data
method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density,
groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential
deleterious or contaminating substances.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral
•
PNX is undertaking technical studies to assess future project
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
development.
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions,
• FHDD181 will require further geological logging, density
including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas,
•
measurements and geotechnical logging prior to sampling and assay.
provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
FHDD181 is one of six proposed diamond drill holes required for