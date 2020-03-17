PNX Metals : receives $1.6 million to advance Fountain Head

This announcement has been authorised to be lodged with the ASX by the Board of Directors of PNX Metals Limited.

PNX receives $1.6 million to advance Fountain Head Gold Project development

$1.1 million received via options exercised by substantial shareholder at 1.5c each, a significant premium to the Company's current share price

$0.5 million raised additionally via the placement of approximately 33.3 million shares at 1.5c per share

Funds to be used to significantly advance feasibility studies and approvals for a heap leach operation as a low-cost, scalable option for generating early cashflow from the Fountain Head gold Project

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ('PNX' or 'the Company') is pleased to advise that it has received $1.1 million from the exercise of 74 million options with an exercise price of 1.5 cents ('Options') by cornerstone investor and existing substantial shareholder DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft.

The Company has also signed Subscription Agreements with sophisticated investor shareholders to raise a further $0.5 million before costs via the placement of approximately 33.3 million ordinary shares, also at a price of 1.5 cents per share ('Placement').

The exercise price of the Options and the Placement price represent a significant premium to PNX's last closing price on the ASX. The Company continues to be well-funded and well-supported in its goal of generating early and sustainable cashflow from the Fountain Head gold Project using heap leaching as a low-capital and operating cost process. Feasibility and technical studies relating to Project approvals are ongoing, with the submission of an Environmental Impact Statement expected in late April.

The Company recently released excellent near-surface gold assay results from drilling at the Fountain Head gold Project (see ASX release 16 March 2020).

Managing Director Comment

PNX Managing Director James Fox said "We are very pleased to have received $1.6 million on the back of releasing excellent high-grade gold assay results from the Fountain Head gold Project.

The significant underlying value in our NT assets and potential value in developing the Fountain Head gold Project is recognised by our major shareholders and the exercise of Options and Placement at a significant premium to market demonstrates their strong support for the Company's near-term development strategy which aims to generate early cashflow from the Project and transition PNX to a producing gold company."

Details of Placement

The issue of Placement shares (33.3 million shares for $0.5 million) will be undertaken without shareholder approval utilising the Company's existing capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Completion of the Placement is scheduled for 20 March 2020.