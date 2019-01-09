PNX Metals : Appointment of new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia ASX Announcement 10 January 2019 Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288info@pnxmetals.com.auwww.pnxmetals.com.au

Appointment of new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) is pleased to advise the appointment of Mr Angelo Gaudio as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Gaudio is replacing Mr Tim Moran who has resigned as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, effective from the close of business on 10 January 2019.

Mr Gaudio has over 35 years' experience in the accounting profession and over 8 years' experience as a Company Secretary for ASX listed companies. His experience includes exploration, development and mining within the uranium, copper, gold, silver and graphite sectors, as well as fuel distribution, engineering and fabrication operations. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants and a certificated member of the Governance Institute of Australia.

The board wishes to thank Mr Moran for the contributions he made during his tenure as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.au or contact us:

James Fox

Managing Director & CEO Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

