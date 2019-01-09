PNX Metals : Appointment of new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Log in
PNX METALS LTD
01/09
0.007 AUD
Appointment of new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

01/09/2019

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia

ASX Announcement

10 January 2019

Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288info@pnxmetals.com.auwww.pnxmetals.com.au

Appointment of new Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) is pleased to advise the appointment of Mr Angelo Gaudio as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Gaudio is replacing Mr Tim Moran who has resigned as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, effective from the close of business on 10 January 2019.

Mr Gaudio has over 35 years' experience in the accounting profession and over 8 years' experience as a Company Secretary for ASX listed companies. His experience includes exploration, development and mining within the uranium, copper, gold, silver and graphite sectors, as well as fuel distribution, engineering and fabrication operations. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants and a certificated member of the Governance Institute of Australia.

The board wishes to thank Mr Moran for the contributions he made during his tenure as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For further information please visit the Company's website www.pnxmetals.com.au or contact us:

James Fox

Managing Director & CEO Telephone: +61 (0) 8 8364 3188

PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271

1

Disclaimer

PNX Metals Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 04:48:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -3,00 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 -3,45x
Capitalization 10,7 M
Chart PNX METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
PNX Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,02  AUD
Spread / Average Target 186%
Managers
NameTitle
James Fox Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Tim Moran Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul John Dowd Non-Executive Director
Peter James Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNX METALS LTD0.00%8
VEDANTA LTD--.--%10 324
ANTOFAGASTA3.88%10 249
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE SAA-0.48%7 246
JIANGXI COPPER1.67%5 709
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA1.86%4 783
