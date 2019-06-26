PNX Metals : High-grade Zinc, Gold, Silver at Iron Blow

Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road Rose Park, SA 5067 Australia ASX Announcement Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188 Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288 27 June 2019 info@pnxmetals.com.au www.pnxmetals.com.au

High-grade zinc, gold, silver assays continue at Iron Blow - Hayes Creek project

Iron Blow assays received, with thick zones of massive sulphide mineralisation intersected within the eastern and western lodes, including:

85.22m at 11.87 % zinc, 4.19 g/t gold, 309 g/t silver, 1.94 % lead, 0.49 % copper from 115.9 m in IBDH061 (eastern lode)

48.07m at 5.67 % zinc, 2.45 g/t gold, and 90.6 g/t silver from 230.3m in IBDH063 (western lode)

Near-surface oxide gold and silver mineralisation intersected higher up-dip than previously tested, and outside of the current mining optimisation:

oxide gold and silver mineralisation intersected higher up-dip than previously tested, and outside of the current mining optimisation: 21.42m at 1.98 g/t gold and 161 g/t silver from 2.3m in IBDH062 (western lode)

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on schedule, with final metallurgical flotation test work for offtake and marketing purposes now underway

Positive environmental referral decision received for Hayes Creek Project

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX") is pleased to announce that all assay results have been received from diamond drilling at the Iron Blow VMS deposit. The Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie VMS deposits, along with the Fountain Head gold prospect collectively form the Company's Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver project ("Hayes Creek") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.

Three diamond drill holes were drilled down-dip to the mineralisation for approximately 650 metres at Iron Blow (Figure 1) with thick intervals of massive sulphide mineralisation intersected in both the eastern and western lodes further confirming the geological model.

The purpose of the drilling was to obtain:

Representative samples of the eastern and western massive sulphide lodes to finalise DFS level metallurgical flotation test work for offtake and marketing purposes; and

Additional geotechnical information and assay data for stope design and scheduling of the underground development.

Managing Director Comment

PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "We are very pleased to have commenced (locked-cycle) metallurgical test work on Iron Blow core. This is critical path work for the company at present as it supports marketing and offtake discussions and sets the final design parameters for the proposed process plant. We are also encouraged to see high-grade gold contained within predominantly oxide mineralisation at surface and the thick, massive sulphide intervals intersected by drilling are consistent with the geological model adding confidence to the Mineral Resource. The DFS is on schedule and continuing to demonstrate that Hayes Creek is a technically,

environmentally and financially viable project."