PNX Metals : Letter to Optionholders – Non Renounceable Rights Issue

17 April 2019

Non-Renounceable Rights Issue

We write to advise that on 18 April 2019, PNX Metals Limited (ASX: "PNX") (PNX Metals) intends to formally announce an underwritten non-renounceable pro rata entitlement issue of three (3) new shares for every five (5) shares held (Rights Issue). The Rights Issue will be priced at a $0.006 per new share, to raise up to approximately $5.48 million (before costs and expenses).

The purpose of this letter is to advise you of the upcoming Rights Issue and to advise you that as an option holder you cannot participate in the Rights Issue without first exercising some or all of your options prior to the record date, being 26 April 2019 (Record Date). If you do not wish to participate in the Rights Issue (in respect of your PNX Metals options) you do not need to take any action.

The issue price of $0.006 per new share under the Rights Issue represents a discount of 8.4% to the volume weighted average price of PNX Metals shares during the 5-trading day period to, and including, 16 April 2019.

PNX has received irrevocable undertakings from existing shareholders, including from substantial shareholder Sochrastem SAS, to apply for $850,000 in total of shares under the Rights issue. Major shareholder DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (Delphi) has agreed to take up its entitlements and underwrite the balance of the Rights Issue, subject to the terms of the Delphi Underwriting Agreement. Delphi's underwriting commitment will be reduced to the extent of allocations to eligible shareholders that subscribe for their entitlements and shortfall and to sub-underwriters secured by Hartleys Limited during the sub- underwriting invitation period.

Accordingly, this will ensure that the Rights Issue will raise gross proceeds of approximately $5.48 million (before costs and expenses), subject to the terms of the Delphi Underwriting Agreement.

This means that PNX Metals can secure the funding it needs to progress its Hayes Creek project to a 'decision to mine' stage, which is an exciting milestone in the development of the Hayes Creek Project.

After payment of the costs and expenses of the Rights Issue, the proceeds from the Rights Issue will be applied as follows:

(a)completion of all studies and works to support the DFS and to reach a 'decision to mine', including;

(i)all works related to applying for, and receiving environmental and government approvals;

(ii)project management, drilling and assays, technical studies relating to geology, resources and mining;

(iii)Metallurgical test-work including process plant engineering and design;

