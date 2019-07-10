PNX Metals : New Gold Mineral Resource at Fountain Head Project

The Fountain Head gold system is no doubt significant in scale, it extends over 1.6km at surface and remains open at depth along the strike extent. We are confident that with continued exploration success, Fountain Head would add significant value to the Hayes Creek Project and improve the already robust case for its development.

PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "This new gold Mineral Resource at Fountain Head is an important development for the Company as it highlights the significant potential of our large NT exploration tenure and is complementary to existing resources defined for the Hayes Creek Zinc-Gold-Silver Project.

PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce its first Mineral Resource estimate for the 100% owned Fountain Head gold Project (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012), which together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie VMS deposits comprise the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Project ("Hayes Creek or Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.

Significantly increases the global Mineral Resource for the Hayes Creek Project where studies to inform a DFS are progressing well including those relating to Government and Environmental approvals

The Mineral Resource occurs from surface down to approximately 190m and is amenable to open pit mining methods

The Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources are situated in close proximity to each other and located on granted Mineral Leases 100% owned by PNX

New geological re-interpretation and modelling based on historic drilling over the Fountain Head project has identified numerous high-value target areas with the potential to significantly extend the Mineral Resource with further drilling.

Relative values of mining the gold resource at Fountain Head versus using the historic open pits for tails from the Hayes Creek Project will now be assessed along with processing options, and whether, and if so how, the two strategies might be combined."

Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1. A summary report prepared by CSA Global forms part of this ASX release (Appendix A including JORC Table 1).

Table 1: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method.

JORC Classification Tonnage (Mt) Au (g/t) Ounces (Koz) Tally Ho Indicated 0.94 2.0 59 Inferred - - - Total 0.94 2.0 59 Fountain Head Indicated 0.50 1.5 23 Inferred 1.15 1.5 55 Total 1.64 1.5 79 Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho* Indicated 1.43 1.8 83 Inferred 1.15 1.5 55 Total 2.58 1.7 138

* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components

Fountain Head and Tally Ho Geology and Mineral Resources

The Fountain Head Mineral Resource Estimate (comprising the Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits) is based on a new geological model generated from the review, analysis and reinterpretation of information collected from numerous diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaigns and geological mapping from 1982 through to 2018 (Figure 1). PNX drilled 18 RC (inclusive of 4 diamond drill hole pre-collars) and 4 diamond drill holes for 2,385m at Fountain Head in 2018 where new extensional zones of open high-grade gold mineralisation were identified and extend along the Fountain Head anticline to the west by at least 1.6km.

Mineralisation at Fountain Head is intimately associated with the Fountain Head Anticline. The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the southwest of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the south-western limb of the Fountain Head anticline (Figures 2 and 3).

This Mineral Resource extends to approximately 300m from the western edge of the historic Fountain Head pit, and 75m from the eastern extent of that pit. Beyond that the drilling density reduces from the approximate 50m x 50m spacing nominally required for resource classification, however numerous open areas have been identified to target grade and volume increases to the mineralisation.

1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).