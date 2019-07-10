PNX Metals : New Gold Mineral Resource at Fountain Head Project

|
|
Level 1, 135 Fullarton Road
|
|
Rose Park, SA 5067
|
|
Australia
|
ASX Announcement
|
Telephone +61 (0) 8 8364 3188
|
Facsimile +61 (0) 8 8364 4288
|
|
11 July 2019
|
info@pnxmetals.com.au
|
|
|
www.pnxmetals.com.au
|
|
New Gold Mineral Resource at Fountain Head Project
-
PNX's first Mineral Resource estimate completed for the Fountain Head Gold Project (reported in accordance with JORC Code, 2012):
-
Fountain Head and Tally Ho total (Indicated and Inferred)
-
2.58 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 138 koz Au; including o Fountain Head (Indicated and Inferred)
-
1.64 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 79 koz Au
-
-
Tally Ho (Indicated)
-
-
0.94 Mt at 2.0 g/t for 59 koz Au
-
60% of the resources in the higher confidence Indicated category
-
The Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources are situated in close proximity to each other and located on granted Mineral Leases 100% owned by PNX
-
The Mineral Resource occurs from surface down to approximately 190m and is amenable to open pit mining methods
-
Potential for future growth in resources remains through further exploration drilling along strike
-
Significantly increases the global Mineral Resource for the Hayes Creek Project where studies to inform a DFS are progressing well including those relating to Government and Environmental approvals
PNX Metals Limited (ASX: PNX) ("PNX", "the Company") is pleased to announce its first Mineral Resource estimate for the 100% owned Fountain Head gold Project (reported in accordance with the JORC Code, 2012), which together with the Iron Blow and Mt Bonnie VMS deposits comprise the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver Project ("Hayes Creek or Project") in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.
Managing Director Comment
PNX Managing Director James Fox said: "This new gold Mineral Resource at Fountain Head is an important development for the Company as it highlights the significant potential of our large NT exploration tenure and is complementary to existing resources defined for the Hayes Creek Zinc-Gold-Silver Project.
The Fountain Head gold system is no doubt significant in scale, it extends over 1.6km at surface and remains open at depth along the strike extent. We are confident that with continued exploration success, Fountain Head would add significant value to the Hayes Creek Project and improve the already robust case for its development.
|
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
|
1
New geological re-interpretation and modelling based on historic drilling over the Fountain Head project has identified numerous high-value target areas with the potential to significantly extend the Mineral Resource with further drilling.
Relative values of mining the gold resource at Fountain Head versus using the historic open pits for tails from the Hayes Creek Project will now be assessed along with processing options, and whether, and if so how, the two strategies might be combined."
Independent mining consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") have estimated the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code1, which is summarised in Table 1. A summary report prepared by CSA Global forms part of this ASX release (Appendix A including JORC Table 1).
Table 1: Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources by JORC Classification as at 11 July 2019 estimated utilising a cutoff grade of >0.7 g/t Au which is consistent with the assumed open cut mining method.
|
JORC Classification
|
Tonnage (Mt)
|
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ounces (Koz)
|
|
|
Tally Ho
|
|
Indicated
|
0.94
|
|
2.0
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
0.94
|
|
2.0
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fountain Head
|
|
Indicated
|
0.50
|
|
1.5
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
1.15
|
|
1.5
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1.64
|
|
1.5
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Fountain Head + Tally Ho*
|
|
Indicated
|
1.43
|
|
1.8
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inferred
|
1.15
|
|
1.5
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2.58
|
|
1.7
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
* Due to the effects of rounding, the total may not represent the sum of all components
Fountain Head and Tally Ho Geology and Mineral Resources
The Fountain Head Mineral Resource Estimate (comprising the Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits) is based on a new geological model generated from the review, analysis and reinterpretation of information collected from numerous diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaigns and geological mapping from 1982 through to 2018 (Figure 1). PNX drilled 18 RC (inclusive of 4 diamond drill hole pre-collars) and 4 diamond drill holes for 2,385m at Fountain Head in 2018 where new extensional zones of open high-grade gold mineralisation were identified and extend along the Fountain Head anticline to the west by at least 1.6km.
Mineralisation at Fountain Head is intimately associated with the Fountain Head Anticline. The Tally Ho deposit is located just to the southwest of Fountain Head deposit and sits on the south-western limb of the Fountain Head anticline (Figures 2 and 3).
This Mineral Resource extends to approximately 300m from the western edge of the historic Fountain Head pit, and 75m from the eastern extent of that pit. Beyond that the drilling density reduces from the approximate 50m x 50m spacing nominally required for resource classification, however numerous open areas have been identified to target grade and volume increases to the mineralisation.
1 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The JORC Code, 2012 Edition. Prepared by: The Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC).
|
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
|
2
Figure 1: Plan view of the Fountain Head and Tally Ho Mineral Resources showing proximity to historic mining areas, mineral leases and drill collar locations. Fountain Head anticline shown in green.
Mineralisation occurs in veins as either conformable anticlinal lodes (with flanking mineralisation) or subvertical structurally hosted ('ladder vein style") mineralisation associated with brittle failure sub-parallel to the fold axis, and is found within interbedded mudstones, greywackes and phyllite units. Sheeted quartz vein stock-works occur mainly in the axial zone with veins predominantly dipping northeast, and some saddle reefs occur in the axial zone. Increased grades encountered at the Fountain Head Project are thought to result from secondary deformation of the Fountain Head anticline. Gold is associated with quartz veining containing a pyrite- arsenopyrite sulphide assemblage and coarse gold is not uncommon.
The following key structural settings appear to control gold mineralisation at the Fountain Head and Tally Ho deposits:
-
In the Fountain Head deposit area, the structurally controlled system of mineralised quartz veins appears largely restricted to the south-western limb and hinge zone of the Fountain Head Anticline. Mineralisation is preferentially hosted in greywacke and sandstone units.
-
Subvertical faults or shears subparallel to fold axial planes.
-
Vein infill in dilatant zones in the apex of small-scale anticlinal folds associated with the Fountain Head Anticline.
-
Conformable veins dipping away on the limbs of the fold, and conformable saddle reefs within the hinge zone of the fold.
For additional material information summary information including JORC Table 1 sections 1-3 see attached memorandum by CSA Global.
|
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
|
3
Figure 2: Tally Ho long section and inset plan. >1.0 g/t Au drill intersects also shown below the extent of the Resource
|
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
|
4
Figure 3: Fountain Head long section and inset plan. >1.0 g/t Au drill intersects also shown below the extent of the resource
Discussion
The scale of the mineralised envelope within the Fountain Head gold Project is significant as gold mineralisation has been intersected from the north-western edge of the existing historic open-pits, being the limit of this Mineral Resource, to the Banner prospect which amounts to an approximate 1.6km strike, and down to a vertical depth of ~250m. Almost the entire strike extent remains open providing numerous exploration targets.
In addition, small-scale historic hard-rock workings have been identified a further 400m to the west of the Banner prospect (ASX release 23 August 2018) along the interpreted Fountain Head anticline, suggesting there is potential for further gold mineralisation in this area2 (Figure 4).
Figure 4: Fountain Head plan showing selection of mineralised drill hole intercepts greater than 1 g/t Au outside of resource
Additional drill testing is required to target extensions to these mineralised zones at depth and increase the density of drill data along strike to support additional Mineral Resources. Interpretation suggests that drilling out the hinge of the anticline and associated sub-vertical structures would provide the greatest return and it is likely that this would occur as part of any future exploration and development programs.
Detailed studies are being undertaken to determine if some of all or some of these Mineral Resources may be incorporated into the overall Hayes Creek project.
2 Refer PNX ASX announcement 23 August 2018 'High-grade Gold Discovery at the Banner Prospect, NT'
|
PNX Metals Limited | ABN 67 127 446 271
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
PNX Metals Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 00:27:05 UTC