Podravka d d : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice

Pursuant to the Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation, PODRAVKA Inc. (hereinafter: Issuer) hereby notifies that on 12th September 2018 ERSTE d.o.o. Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds management company informed the Issuer that on 10.09.2018 and 11.09.2018 it has acquired the shares of the Issuer, on behalf of Erste Closed-end Voluntary Pension Fund, Erste Plavi Mandatory Pension Fund Category A and Erste Plavi Mandatory Pension Fund Category B. This Notice is provided due to the fact that Mr. Petar Vlaić, an insider on the Insider List of the Issuer - is the Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer - who also holds the position of the President of the Management Board of ERSTE d.o.o. Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds management company. Information about the transactions are stated in accordance with the Template for the Notifications Nr. 2016/523 on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, and for the disclosure of those transactions, and which Template is enclosed to this Notice.

