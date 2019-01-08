Log in
PODRAVKA D.D. (PODR)
Podravka d d : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice

01/08/2019 | 05:49am EST

Pursuant to the Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), PODRAVKA Inc. (hereinafter: Issuer) hereby notifies that on 8 th January 2019 the PBZ CROATIA OSIGURANJE Joint Stock Company for Compulsory Pension Funds Management informed the Issuer that on 4.01.2019 and 7.01.2019 it has acquired the shares of the Issuer, in its own name and on behalf of the PBZ CROATIA OSIGURANJE Compulsory Pension Fund - Category B. This Notice is provided due to the fact that Mr. Dubravko Štimac, an insider on the Insider List of the Issuer - is the President of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer - who also holds the position of the President of the Management Board of the PBZ CROATIA OSIGURANJE Joint Stock Company for Compulsory Pension Funds Management. Information about the transactions are stated in accordance with the Template for the Notifications Nr. 2016/523 on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, and for the disclosure of those transactions, and which Template is enclosed to this Notice.

Disclaimer

Podravka dd published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 10:48:04 UTC
