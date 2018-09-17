Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE, THE  >  Podravka d.d.    PODR   HRPODRRA0004

PODRAVKA D.D. (PODR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Podravka d d : Release of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 04:33pm CEST

Pursuant to the Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), PODRAVKA Inc. (hereinafter: Issuer) hereby notifies that on 17th September 2018 the Raffeisen Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds Management Company Plc. informed the Issuer that on 13.09.2018 it has released the shares of the Issuer, on behalf of Raiffeisen mandatory pension fund of A category. This Notice is provided due to the fact that Mr. Damir Grbavac, an insider on the Insider List of the Issuer - is the Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer - who also holds the position of the President of the Management Board of the Raffeisen Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds Management Company Plc. Information about the transactions are stated in accordance with the Template for the Notifications Nr. 2016/523 on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, and for the disclosure of those transactions, and which Template is enclosed to this Notice

If you liked this content, share it

Disclaimer

Podravka dd published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 14:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PODRAVKA D.D.
04:33pPODRAVKA D D : Release of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
09/13PODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
09/04PODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
08/29PODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
08/27PODRAVKA D D : Release of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
08/24Tedeschi's Atlantic to be listed in the superquotation of the Zagreb Stock Ex..
AQ
08/21PODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
08/20PODRAVKA D D : Value of Podravka grows 31% in four months, to almost HRK 2.5bn
AQ
08/06PODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
08/03PODRAVKA D D : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice
PU
More news
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2018 4 211 M
EBIT 2018 255 M
Net income 2018 177 M
Debt 2018 826 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 13,78
P/E ratio 2019 11,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 2 442 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 354  HRK
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marin Pucar Chief Executive Officer
Dubravko timac Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ksenija Horvat Member-Supervisory Board
Petar Miladin Member-Supervisory Board
Petar Vlaic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PODRAVKA D.D.384
NESTLÉ-3.01%257 276
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.16%72 533
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.34%64 235
DANONE-6.50%52 081
GENERAL MILLS-19.46%28 458
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.