Podravka d d : Release of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice

Pursuant to the Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), PODRAVKA Inc. (hereinafter: Issuer) hereby notifies that on 17th September 2018 the Raffeisen Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds Management Company Plc. informed the Issuer that on 13.09.2018 it has released the shares of the Issuer, on behalf of Raiffeisen mandatory pension fund of A category. This Notice is provided due to the fact that Mr. Damir Grbavac, an insider on the Insider List of the Issuer - is the Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer - who also holds the position of the President of the Management Board of the Raffeisen Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds Management Company Plc. Information about the transactions are stated in accordance with the Template for the Notifications Nr. 2016/523 on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, and for the disclosure of those transactions, and which Template is enclosed to this Notice

