Points International Announces New Board Nominees

TORONTO, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (Points or the Company), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, is pleased to announce that it has nominated two new directors, Leontine Atkins and Jane Skoblo, for election to its board of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 9, 2019. Ms. Atkins, a former Partner at KPMG, has a wealth of experience in corporate strategy and transaction advisory. Ms. Skoblo, Vice President of Digital Operations at Rogers Communications, has extensive financial and business experience having acted in various senior financial positions throughout her career, as well as experience in the loyalty industry. “Leontine and Jane are seasoned business leaders with exceptional skills and experiences, and I expect they will both be valuable contributors to the board,” said David Adams, Chairman of the board of directors.



The Company also announced today that Charles Gillman will not be standing for re-election to the board of directors in order to allocate more time to his other business activities. “I would like to thank Chuck for his valuable contributions to Points and wish him success in his future endeavours,” Mr. Adams commented.

Additional details on the full slate of board nominees, including Mses. Atkins and Skoblo, can be found in the Company’s management information circular, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

